Pullback Viewer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 10 November 2022
Pullback Viewer is designed to show valid pullback points in a bearish or bullish trend.
What is considered a valid pullback?
A valid pullback needs to have a body close outside the previous candle high (in a bearish trend) or previous candle low (in a bullish trend). If the candle wicks out the previous candle, it's not a valid pullback.
Pullback must liquidate the previous candle with a clean candle body close.
When is this indicator useful?
It's useful to understand and spot potential key levels, where you can expect the reaction of the price.
Examples how you can use valid pullbacks:
Timeframes and symbols
Pullback viewer can be used regardless of the timeframe you are using, or symbol that you are trading.
What is considered a valid pullback?
A valid pullback needs to have a body close outside the previous candle high (in a bearish trend) or previous candle low (in a bullish trend). If the candle wicks out the previous candle, it's not a valid pullback.
Pullback must liquidate the previous candle with a clean candle body close.
When is this indicator useful?
It's useful to understand and spot potential key levels, where you can expect the reaction of the price.
Examples how you can use valid pullbacks:
- Identify supply and demand zones
- Spot key levels for support and resistance
- Use as anchor points for trendlines
Timeframes and symbols
Pullback viewer can be used regardless of the timeframe you are using, or symbol that you are trading.
very usefull indicator.thank you very much.