Pullback Viewer is designed to show valid pullback points in a

bearish

or

bullish trend.

A valid pullback needs to have a body close outside the previous candle high (in a

bearish trend

) or previous candle low (in a

bullish trend

). If the candle wicks out the previous candle, it's not a valid pullback.

Pullback must liquidate the previous candle with a clean candle body close.

It's useful to understand and spot potential key levels, where you can expect the reaction of the price.

Examples how you can use valid pullbacks:

Identify supply and demand zones



zones Spot key levels for support and resistance



Use as anchor points for trendlines



This indicator is a valuable guideline to spot the important swing points in trending markets.

Pullback viewer can be used regardless of the timeframe you are using, or symbol that you are trading.



