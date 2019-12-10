SFP pattern mql4

4.5

A Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) is a trade setup in which big traders hunt stop-losses above a key swing high or below a key swing low for the purpose of generating the liquidity needed to push price in the opposite direction.

When price 1) pierces above a key swing high but then 2) closes back below that swing high, we have a potential bearish SFP. Bearish SFPs offer opportunities for short trades. When price 1) dumps below a key swing low but then 2) closes back above that swing low, we have a potential bullish SFP. Bullish SFPs offer opportunities for long trades.

Indicator finds SFP patterns on selected symbols and  time frames and depending on your choice alerts or sends an email. All information is shown in the dashboard. You can open selected chart from the table and see the drawn pattern.

---------Main settings--------
  • Select all symbols from Market Watch? - if Yes the program scans through all the symbols displayed in Market Watch, if No - only selected in next input symbols are scanned
  • Enter symbols separated by commas - enter symbols separated by commas (they must be selected in Market Watch)
  • Enter time frames separated by commas - enter time frames separated by commas (M1,M5,M15,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1)
---------Draw pattern--------
  • Line color - choose the color for drawing
  • Line width - enter number for line thickness
  • Place mark for stop loss (in ATR units)? - choose Yes or No
  • Multiplier for stop loss (in ATR units) - enter number what size for stop loss in ATR units you want
  • ATR period - period for ATR indicator

-----------Alerts----------

  • Show alerts when SFP detected? - choose Yes or No
  • Send email alert when SFP detected? - choose Yes or No, also you have to configure your email settings in Tools/Options/Email.

    Notes:

    • In tester mode the patterns are drawn only for symbols and time frames of the current chart ant alerts are shown in menu's Journal tab. Also email will not be sent.

    For rebates go to https://premiumtrading.co/?ref=13525 and choose broker.

    Reviews 4
    GillC
    22
    GillC 2024.06.04 07:20 
     

    I keep getting multiple alerts about symbols I didn't select in the settings such as Symbol CADCHF not valid or not selected in Market Watch. Please enter correct name. Giving good review in the hopes that I will get a prompt reply!

    So it's still not working. It is now saying I have the incorrect timeframe format- timeframe not valid. It's showing zero patterns and I have all on market watch selected so that's most unlikely!

    orangeedge
    240
    orangeedge 2020.12.23 12:56 
     

    Great indicator. Does exactly as described. Like the continuous updates.

    kot2303
    20
    kot2303 2022.03.24 06:40 
     

    орабатывает

    Recommended products
    FIBOChannels
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Indicators
    Fibonacci Channel What is a Fibonacci Channel? The Fibonacci channel is a technical analysis tool that is used to estimate support and resistance levels based on the Fibonacci numbers. It is a variation of the Fibonacci retracement tool, except with the channel the lines run diagonally rather than horizontally. It can be applied to both short-term and long-term trends, as well as to uptrend and downtrends. Lines are drawn at 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 100, 161.8, 200, 261.8, 361.8 and 423.6 p
    Exclusive Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    the indicator for trading binary options is excellent for traders using scalping or trading from support levels of resistance or for their breakdown, the indicator is recommended to be used in conjunction with additional filters to avoid entering a losing trade, signal can also be used with Bollinger Bands   Signals are formed on the current candle to enter the next
    Breakout Bar pattern mf
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Breakout Bar patterns on chart: - Bullish Breakout Bar pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Breakout Bar pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. // G
    Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
    FXsolutions
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
    FREE
    Wicks UpDown Target GJ
    Lee Teik Hong
    Indicators
    Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
    FREE
    Engulfing Bar and Consolidation Bar patterns mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Engulfing_Bar and Consolidation_Bar" patterns for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - "Engulfing Bar and Consolidation Bar" patterns is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Engulfing Bars and Consolidation Bars on chart: - Bullish Engulfing Bar pattern - Green arrow signal on chart. - Bearish Engulfing Bar pattern - Orange arrow signal on chart. - Bullish Consolidation Bar pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart. - Bearish Consolidation Bar pattern - Red ar
    Bar Size MT4
    Mikhail Tcvetkov
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The technical indicator, in real time, searches for candlesticks that exceed the size set in the settings and gives signals about them. As a rule, such abnormally large candles appear either at the beginning of strong impulses or at the end of a directional price movement. At the beginning of the pulse, the signal can serve as a basis for searching for an entry point, at the end of the movement, it is a sign of a climax and may indicate the near end of the trend. The reference size for filtering
    FREE
    BE auto
    Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Radzali
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Indicator automatically draw bullish and bearish engulfing without any rules. Bearish and Bullish engulf is well known area for supply and demand area marking. This indicator can be used in any strategy that required supply demand zone. Show Last Engulf : Enable this option to show unfresh engulfing  Candle to calculate : set 0 will load all history bar and can use up more memory Bearish Engulfing Colour : Pick any colour that suit Bearish Engulfing Colour  : Pick any colour that suit -Use this
    FREE
    Price Bars and Chart Patterns
    Chingiz Gavryushkaev
    Indicators
    Индикатор Price Bars and Chart Patterns основан на трех баровых паттернах:  Double Key Reversal Bar Popgun Multiple Inside Bar Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  выставляет значки на покупку - зеленый цвет, и на продажу - красный цвет. Значки выставляются согласно сформированным баровым моделям после их подтверждения. Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  работает на всех тайм-фреймах.Входные параметры отсутствуют. Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  самостоятельно проделывает р
    Edge Finder 10
    Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
    Indicators
    (Strikingly Simple, Powerfully Profitable) Edge Finder i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors
    FinArk Support and Resistance
    Tai Kah Sing
    Indicators
    FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong demand   on the current instrument. 
    Inverted Hammer mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Inverted Hammer on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! This is original product which is offer
    BO indicator at zero bar
    Murodil Eminjonov
    Indicators
    Индикатор "BO  indicator at zero bar" для торговли бинарных опционов. Индикатор выдаёт свои сигналы на нулевом баре не перерисовывает и не меняет свои показатели при переключении временных периодов. Рекомендую использовать индикатор совместно с другим индикатором как фильтр  "BO indicator at zero bar" indicator for binary options trading. The indicator gives its signals on the zero bar, does not redraw and does not change its indicators when switching time periods. I recommend using the indicato
    Colored Market Hours
    Mohamed Amine Talbi
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
    FREE
    Inside Bar Pattern mg
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex   Indicator   INSIDE Bar   Pattern for MT4, N o repaint, No delay. Indicator "INSIDE Bar" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. Indicator detects INSIDE Bar patterns on chart: Bullish INSIDE Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish INSIDE Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator " INSIDE Bar   Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see
    Fibo Dynamic
    Silver Invest
    Indicators
    Fibonacci retracement is really one of the most reliable technical analysis tools used by traders. The main problem with using these levels in trading is that you need to wait until the end of the impulse movement to calculate the retracement levels, making difficult to take a position for limited retracement (0.236 or 0.382). Fibo Dynamic solves this problem. Once the impulse movement is identified the retracement levels are automatically updated allowing very dynamic trading in trends with onl
    FREE
    Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Inside Bar and PinBar Patterns on chart: - Bullish pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" is excelle
    GND Patterns Candle
    Nguyen Dang Giang
    Indicators
    Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. Candlestick patterns are essential tools for every price action trader. A candlestick pattern is a one or sometimes multi-bar price action pattern shown graphically on a candlestick chart that price action traders use to predict. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (displays a message in a separate window). Patterns Reverse - true/false (allow displaying the backward candle patterns). Max Bar - numbers of bars. Parameters in chart Can
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicators
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    KFX Pattern manual
    Marcel Kirchhof
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The KFX PATTERN manual Expert Advisor is a price pattern based System. Manual stands for the fact that he does not open trades independently. Only shows the individual levels with the profit target. The individual strategies are based on those of Thomas Bulkowski's books. The following Patterns have been integrated: Three Falling Peaks. Three Rising Valleys. Diamond Pattern. High and Tight Flags. Cup with Handle Pattern. Horn Top. Horn Bottom. Earnings Flag. Three Line Strike. Falling Three Meth
    Support and Resistance Ultra
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    Indicators
    Confident trading with levels of support and resistance! We present to you the indicator " Levels of support and resistance ", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. The indicator automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance , on the basis of which you can: Make Exact Deals : Entering the market at levels of support and resistance greatly increases the chances of successful trading. Identify trend movements : A breakthrough or rebound from th
    Tron Scalper
    Ivan Bokhan
    Indicators
    Tron Scalper is indicator designed for scalping. An indicator that gives signals based on the readings of a whole range of standard and proprietary tools. Main Features of Tron Scalper: Analytical functions It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames; The indicator does not redraw; Graphical capabilities Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart; Flexible tinctures; Easy to learn; Tron Scalper consists of The blue line is the RSI indicator; The orange line is a consolidate
    Previous Candle Levels MT4
    Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
    Indicators
    WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
    FREE
    Candlestick Patterns MT4
    Denis Luchinkin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Candlestick Patterns MT4 is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize - chart text size; TextColor - chart text color; Alert - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - settings separator; AdvanceBlock ;
    Forecast System Gift
    Peter Maggen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    --- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
    FREE
    Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
    Ely Alsedy
    Indicators
    Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
    FREE
    History Trading Path
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
    FREE
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Italo Levels Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (152)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.63 (38)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Top Bottom Tracker MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    Indicators
    Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicators
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
    AW Breakout Catcher
    AW Trading Software Limited
    5 (14)
    Indicators
    Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
    More from author
    FZR Fractal Zigzag Reversal
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    FZR indicator determines fractal zigzag reversal pattern of all the time frames of the chosen symbol and shows the information in the Info label. Indicator draws the detected pattern in the chosen time frame and also you can select in the menu to draw the trend line according to FZR peaks. What it is FZR? See the first picture in the screenshots. As you can see for every peak of FZR the AO indicator must cross zero line. FZR indicator determines the trend direction. How to use FZR for trading?
    FREE
    Pinbar Outside Pattern
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Pinbar Outside Pattern indicator shows in a table symbol, time frame and direction of the last price candle if it matches outside pinbar input parameters. Outside pinbar means that the candle is extreme in the chosen time frame. By clicking ' Open chart ' button you can view drawn pattern. You can choose to scan through all the symbols in Market Watch or enter your favorite symbols, and also you can enter time frames you need to scan. ---------Main settings-------- Select all symbols from Market
    Pivot levels
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Pivot levels is indicator showing 7 pivot levels. It is adjusted for major use, including: all standard time frames choice of periods to show three popular calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted) 9 level Camarilla pivot pivot day shift choice of properties for lines and labels choice of showing alerts when crossing pivot lines Parameters: ----------Main parameters----------- Timeframe - time frame for pivot levels Number of periods to show - displays pivot levels for number of periods
    FREE
    SR levels true mql4
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Indicator SR levels true in small time frames is very useful for scalping while in bigger ones it is good for day or position trading. SR levels true can draw 4 support/resistance levels based on defined maximum rebouds from price level. Indicator scans  defined number of bars in time axis and defined number of pips in price axis (both sides - up and down) and calculates how much times price was rejected from scanned price levels. At the price levels where maximum rebounds are counted, support
    FREE
    Candle Pattern Alert mql4
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Candle Pattern Alert indicator alerts when the last price closed candle matches the set input parameters. You can choose to scan through all the symbols in Market Watch or enter your favorite symbols and also you can enter time frames you need to scan. --------- Main settings- ------- Select all symbols from Market Watch? - if Yes the program scans through all the symbols displayed in Market Watch, if No - only selected in next input symbols are scanned Enter symbols separated by commas - enter
    FREE
    FZR Fractal Zigzag Reversal mql5
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    FZR indicator determines fractal zigzag reversal pattern of all the time frames of the chosen symbol and shows the information in the Info label. Indicator draws the detected pattern in the chosen time frame and also you can select in the menu to draw the trend line according to FZR peaks. What it is FZR? See the first picture in the screenshots. As you can see for every peak of FZR the AO indicator must cross zero line. FZR indicator determines the trend direction. How to use FZR for trading?
    Pivot levels mql5
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Pivot levels indicator shows 7(9 for Camarilla) pivot levels. It is adjusted for major use, including: all standard time frames choice of periods to show four popular calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted and Camarilla) pivot day shift choice of properties for lines and labels choice of showing alerts when crossing pivot lines Parameters: ----------Main parameters----------- Timeframe - time frame for pivot levels Number of periods to show - displays pivot levels for number of periods
    SR levels true
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Indicator SR levels true in small time frames is very useful for scalping while in bigger ones it is good for day or position trading. SR levels true can draw 4 support/resistance levels based on defined maximum rebouds from price level. Indicator scans  defined number of bars in time axis and defined number of pips in price axis (both sides - up and down) and calculates how much times price was rejected from scanned price levels. At the price levels where maximum rebounds are counted, support
    Candle Pattern Alert
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Candle Pattern Alert indicator alerts when the last price closed candle matches the set input parameters. You can choose to scan through all the symbols in Market Watch or enter your favorite symbols and also you can enter time frames you need to scan. ---------Main settings-------- Select all symbols from Market Watch? - if Yes the program scans through all the symbols displayed in Market Watch, if No - only selected in next input symbols are scanned Enter symbols separated by commas - enter sy
    SFP pattern mql5
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    A Swing Failure Pattern ( SFP ) is a trade setup in which big traders hunt stop-losses above a key swing high or below a key swing low for the purpose of generating the liquidity needed to push price in the opposite direction. When price 1) pierces above a key swing high but then 2) closes back below that swing high, we have a potential bearish SFP . Bearish SFPs offer opportunities for short trades. When price 1) dumps below a key swing low but then 2) closes back above that swing low, we have
    Constant TF Moving Average
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Indicator Constant TF Moving Average basically is the same Moving Average indicator, but differently it always shows the price values of chosen time frame. Also, number of periods to show can be selected. Indicators purpose is to use it as support and resistance level in smaller time frames than selected in Input menu. How it looks like you can see in screenshots and video. ---------Main settings-------- Timeframe - choose time frame from dropdown menu Number of periods to show - enter the integ
    Impuls Fibo
    Egidijus Bikulcius
    Indicators
    Impulse Fibo indicator is used to determine price levels after some price impulse occurs. How to use it you can see in screenshots and video. In the indicator setup you can fix two different setups for two different patterns. For drawing convenience also two different rectangles can be easy put on the screen to draw support/resistance levels. . Inputs Draw pattern 1 Line color - choose color from dropdown menu Line style - choose style from dropdown menu Line width - enter integer number 1,2,3.
    Filter:
    GillC
    22
    GillC 2024.06.04 07:20 
     

    I keep getting multiple alerts about symbols I didn't select in the settings such as Symbol CADCHF not valid or not selected in Market Watch. Please enter correct name. Giving good review in the hopes that I will get a prompt reply!

    So it's still not working. It is now saying I have the incorrect timeframe format- timeframe not valid. It's showing zero patterns and I have all on market watch selected so that's most unlikely!

    Egidijus Bikulcius
    9411
    Reply from developer Egidijus Bikulcius 2024.06.04 13:30
    So check the symbols names that are entered in the input: Enter symbols separated by commas. The name must be the same as in Market Watch. Try one to few symbols for the beginning. Also please view the video. Before loading indicator for the first time it is advisable to load some history for every symbol by scrolling charts backwards.
    Check TF format - it must be like M15,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1. The big TF can show sometimes errors, because there is not enough history on the chart. Now there are patterns on AUDUSD H1 and EURGBP W1.
    kot2303
    20
    kot2303 2022.03.24 06:40 
     

    орабатывает

    orangeedge
    240
    orangeedge 2020.12.23 12:56 
     

    Great indicator. Does exactly as described. Like the continuous updates.

    Евгений Колосков
    25
    Евгений Колосков 2020.12.14 13:22 
     

    хороший индикатор. конечно я бы кое что добавил. но в общем работает стабильно.

    Reply to review