Indicator Constant TF Moving Average basically is the same Moving Average indicator, but differently it always shows the price values of chosen time frame. Also, number of periods to show can be selected.

Indicators purpose is to use it as support and resistance level in smaller time frames than selected in Input menu. How it looks like you can see in screenshots and video.

---------Main settings--------

Timeframe - choose time frame from dropdown menu

Timeframe - choose time frame from dropdown menu

Number of periods to show - enter the integer number of periods you want to see



Period - choose time frame period from dropdown menu



Shift - enter the integer number you want to shift the graph

Method - choose method of averaging from dropdown menu



Applied price - choose applied price variation from dropdown menu














