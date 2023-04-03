Pivot levels mql5

Pivot levels indicator shows 7(9 for Camarilla) pivot levels. It is adjusted for major use, including:

  • all standard time frames
  • choice of periods to show
  • four popular calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted and Camarilla)
  • pivot day shift
  • choice of properties for lines and labels
  • choice of showing alerts when crossing pivot lines

Parameters:

----------Main parameters-----------

  • Timeframe - time frame for pivot levels
  • Number of periods to show - displays pivot levels for number of periods
  • Formula for calculation - four calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted and Camarilla) can be chosen
  • Pivot day shift - offset from GMT time

----------Lines and labels-----------

  • Extend lines of last period? - if Yes last period lines are extended to the end of period, if No lines ends at last price time
  • Show transitions between periods? - if Yes shows transition lines between periods
  • Show labels? - if Yes labels are shown, if false labels are hidden
  • Font size for labels - enter font size for labels
  • Bar offset for labels - enter number of bars to shift the position of labels (+ to the right)

-----------------Alerts-----------------

  • Show alerts? - if Yes alert is shown when price crosses pivot level, if false non alerts are displayed
  • Send push notification when price crosses levels? - if true notification is sent to your mobile when price crosses pivot level

------------Day open level------------

  • Show day open level? - if Yes day open line is shown
  • Day open line color - choose line color from dropdown menu
  • Day open line width - enter number for line thickness
  • Day open line style - choose line style from dropdown menu


In the indicators Colors menu you can also change lines color, width and style.

In version 1.10 option to show day open level added. In inputs menu you can choose color, width and line style.



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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Pivot levels is indicator showing 7 pivot levels. It is adjusted for major use, including: all standard time frames choice of periods to show three popular calculation formulas (typical, median, weighted) 9 level Camarilla pivot pivot day shift choice of properties for lines and labels choice of showing alerts when crossing pivot lines Parameters: ----------Main parameters----------- Timeframe - time frame for pivot levels Number of periods to show - displays pivot levels for number of periods
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FZR indicator determines fractal zigzag reversal pattern of all the time frames of the chosen symbol and shows the information in the Info label. Indicator draws the detected pattern in the chosen time frame and also you can select in the menu to draw the trend line according to FZR peaks. What it is FZR? See the first picture in the screenshots. As you can see for every peak of FZR the AO indicator must cross zero line. FZR indicator determines the trend direction. How to use FZR for trading?
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Indicator SR levels true in small time frames is very useful for scalping while in bigger ones it is good for day or position trading. SR levels true can draw 4 support/resistance levels based on defined maximum rebouds from price level. Indicator scans  defined number of bars in time axis and defined number of pips in price axis (both sides - up and down) and calculates how much times price was rejected from scanned price levels. At the price levels where maximum rebounds are counted, support
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Candle Pattern Alert indicator alerts when the last price closed candle matches the set input parameters. You can choose to scan through all the symbols in Market Watch or enter your favorite symbols and also you can enter time frames you need to scan. ---------Main settings-------- Select all symbols from Market Watch? - if Yes the program scans through all the symbols displayed in Market Watch, if No - only selected in next input symbols are scanned Enter symbols separated by commas - enter sy
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A Swing Failure Pattern ( SFP ) is a trade setup in which big traders hunt stop-losses above a key swing high or below a key swing low for the purpose of generating the liquidity needed to push price in the opposite direction. When price 1) pierces above a key swing high but then 2) closes back below that swing high, we have a potential bearish SFP . Bearish SFPs offer opportunities for short trades. When price 1) dumps below a key swing low but then 2) closes back above that swing low, we have
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