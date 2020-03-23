BreakOutGold

This Expert Advisor checks the Price before Start_Hour (input parameter) and opens Buy or Sell position if the conditions are right.

You have PipsLevelOpen and PipsLevelClose input parameters to optimize the EA for each and every currency pair and timeframe.

You can switch TrailingStop off by setting this input parameters to 0 (zero).

If UseMM (input parameter) = true, then Money Management system will be switched on with PercentMM (input parameter) as a percent from Account Free Margin.