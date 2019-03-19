If you use Resistance and Support Trendlines in your trading, this tool will be very useful for you!

The Trendline Trading EA is a smart and easy tool to helps you in your trading using trendlines on your chart. Just create a trendline for the Resistance and Support, and the EA will create pending orders when the price touch the trendline.

The following orders will be created when the price touch the trendline:

Pending order in case the price breaks the trendline Pending order in case the price bounce back from the trendline and reverse

For the Breakout pending order and the Reversal pending order you can set the following:

Stoploss of the pending order

Offset (=distance) from the trendline to activate the pending order. When the price touch the trendline, the pending orders will be created and the pending order price will be based on the trendline plus/minus the offset

For the Reversal pending order, you can set the TP

When the Breakout pending order gets activated, the order will be monitored and trailing is activated