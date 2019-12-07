Ichimoku Scanner

This scanner is monitoring the entire market for Ichimoku trade opportunities for all symbols and for all time frames. You don't have to look to all the charts, for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found. You never have to miss a trade opportunity!

This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all selected time frames, to find a Tenkan and Kijun Cross or a breakout of the Ichimoku Cloud.





Features



The scanner will send an alert if a breakout is found of the Ichimoku Cloud or if a cross has been found of the Tenkan and the Kijun.

Ichimoku Cloud Breakouts Alerts

With Ichimoku Cloud trading strategy, you enter the market when the price breaks out of the Cloud. This scanner will send an alert when the there is a break in of the Cloud, so you can enter the market following this strategy. Enter the market in the direction of the breakout, attempting to catch a trend.

Tenkan and Kijun Cross Alerts

The most common usage of the Tenkan and Kijun are the ‘cross’. The Tenkan and Kijun Cross can often indicate when a trend is about to begin by forming a cross (upward cross = possible Bullish trend, downward cross = possible Bearish trend).

If the Bullish cross happens below the Cloud, then it is considered asa ‘weak’ signal. If the same Bullish cross happens withing the Cloud, it is a medium signal. It is considered a strong signal when the bullish cross happened above the Cloud. The opposite is true for bearish signals.

Other features:

Scans all symbols visible in your Market Watch window, or all symbols available for your broker at the same time.

Indicator only have to be installed on one chart to scan the entire market.

Specify which time frame you want to monitor. Each time frame can be selected in the settings.

Receive Alerts in the MT4 terminal for each trade opportunity found.

Dashboard will show the latest alerts provided by this Scanner. Click on an alert in the dashboard to open a new chart for the applicable symbol and time frame. The new chart will highlight the alert with a vertical line.

Receive Alerts on your mobile phone!

Low CPU usage.





Installation



Download the Indicator in your MT4 terminal after you have purchased the product.

Place the indicator on one chart in your MT4 terminal (it does not matter what chart is used, any symbol and time frame can be used), and from that moment the entire market will be scanned for all pairs and symbols, and for all time frames as you have configured.





Parameters

----------- General settings ----------- Send signals to Alert Message Box: If set to true, alerts will be issued to your MT4 terminal

Send signals to Mobile (Notifications): If set to true, alerts will be issued to your mobile using the MT4 Notifications

Scan pairs in Market Watch only: If set to true, only symbols within the MT4 Market Watch will be scanned. If set to false, all symbols will be scanned

Symbols To Scan: Enter symbols you want to scan by this scanner in this field. The symbols needs to be the same as shown in your Market Watch window (case sensitive). Symbols to be separated by a comma (,).

Alert and Scan for each Xx bar: If set to true, symbols scanned for each new bar of the applicable time frame

----------- Indicator settings --------—

Alert TK Crosses: Switch alerts for TK Crosses on or off

Consider cloud for TK-cross: If true, only provide TK Crosses in line with the cloud

Alert Cloud Breakout: Switch alerts for Cloud Breakouts on or off

Alert Tenkan Sen crosses Senkou B: Switch alerts for TK with Senkou B on or off

Period of Tenkan-sen

Period of Kijun-sen

Period of Senkou Span B

----------- Display settings -----------