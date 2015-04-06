SlTPauto

The assistant sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for all open positions. Settings for the symbol, position type, Stop Loss and Take Profit are set in an external file.

The ability to express one's thoughts is no less important than the thoughts themselves, for most people have a hearing to be saddened, and only a few have a mind that can judge what has been said.

If presidents cannot do this with their wives, they do so with their countries.
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Ivan Petrov
Indicators
A pretty common candlestick Price Action is a 1-2-3 pattern. The appearance of this formation predicts a turn of the market with a high degree of probability. In most cases, pattern trading brings even a small but stable profit with low risks. Trading based on a 1-2-3 pattern can be carried out absolutely on all time frames, on charts of any currency instruments, as well as on the futures market. The structure of the model is not complicated, but this does not prevent us from finding good points
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilities
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
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