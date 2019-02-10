Mql123

A pretty common candlestick Price Action is a 1-2-3 pattern. The appearance of this formation predicts a turn of the market with a high degree of probability. In most cases, pattern trading brings even a small but stable profit with low risks. Trading based on a 1-2-3 pattern can be carried out absolutely on all time frames, on charts of any currency instruments, as well as on the futures market. The structure of the model is not complicated, but this does not prevent us from finding good points for entering and exiting the market. And it is precisely the accuracy and simplicity of the 1-2-3 pattern that makes it so popular among traders.
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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