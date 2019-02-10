A pretty common candlestick Price Action is a 1-2-3 pattern. The appearance of this formation predicts a turn of the market with a high degree of probability. In most cases, pattern trading brings even a small but stable profit with low risks. Trading based on a 1-2-3 pattern can be carried out absolutely on all time frames, on charts of any currency instruments, as well as on the futures market. The structure of the model is not complicated, but this does not prevent us from finding good points for entering and exiting the market. And it is precisely the accuracy and simplicity of the 1-2-3 pattern that makes it so popular among traders.