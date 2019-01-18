The FAD Expert Advisor works by entering a trade with the trend. ATR_Multiplier and MA_Period are used in the calculation to determine if we are entering a trend.

SL_Multiplier is used for exit or the Auto SL feature that will move your stop loss with the MA. SL_Multiplier can be set to 0 for no stop loss.

Works on all time frames and pairs.

Suggestions:

No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must.

Settings:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

ATR_Multiplier: Used in the trend calculation

MA_Period: MA Period to use in trend calculation

MIN_RSI: Will not enter sell if RSI is below the MIN_RSI

MAX_RSI: Will not enter buy if RSI is above the MAX_RSI



Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size

TP_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Take Profit (set to 0 to not use)

SL_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Stop Loss (set to 0 to not use)

UseAutoMoveSL: If true, your SL will move with the MA

MaxOpen: Max trades that can be open

MultiProfit: Will close all trades if profit is greater than this value

MaxSpread: Max Spread