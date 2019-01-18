FAD Expert Advisor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 January 2019
- Activations: 5
FAD Expert Advisor
The FAD Expert Advisor works by entering a trade with the trend. ATR_Multiplier and MA_Period are used in the calculation to determine if we are entering a trend.
SL_Multiplier is used for exit or the Auto SL feature that will move your stop loss with the MA. SL_Multiplier can be set to 0 for no stop loss.
Works on all time frames and pairs.
Suggestions:
No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must.
Settings:
MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders
ATR_Multiplier: Used in the trend calculation
MA_Period: MA Period to use in trend calculation
MIN_RSI: Will not enter sell if RSI is below the MIN_RSI
MAX_RSI: Will not enter buy if RSI is above the MAX_RSI
Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TP_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Take Profit (set to 0 to not use)
SL_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Stop Loss (set to 0 to not use)
UseAutoMoveSL: If true, your SL will move with the MA
MaxOpen: Max trades that can be open
MultiProfit: Will close all trades if profit is greater than this value
MaxSpread: Max Spread