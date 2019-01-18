FAD Expert Advisor

FAD Expert Advisor

 

The FAD Expert Advisor works by entering a trade with the trend. ATR_Multiplier and MA_Period are used in the calculation to determine if we are entering a trend. 

SL_Multiplier is used for exit or the Auto SL feature that will move your stop loss with the MA. SL_Multiplier can be set to 0 for no stop loss.  

Works on all time frames and pairs.

Suggestions:

No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must. 

Settings:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

ATR_Multiplier: Used in the trend calculation
MA_Period: MA Period to use in trend calculation
MIN_RSI: Will not enter sell if RSI is below the MIN_RSI
MAX_RSI: Will not enter buy if RSI is above the MAX_RSI

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TP_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Take Profit (set to 0 to not use)
SL_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Stop Loss (set to 0 to not use)
UseAutoMoveSL: If true, your SL will move with the MA
MaxOpen: Max trades that can be open
MultiProfit: Will close all trades if profit is greater than this value
MaxSpread: Max Spread


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer. MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be. Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions:
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MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Indicator uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for mean reversion.  Works on all time frames and pairs. It will only check for the condition at the beginning of a new candle so it doesn't repaint.  A signal will include an arrow on the chart, alert popup and cell phone notification. Settings: ATR_Multiplier: Multiplier of ATR for the calculation. (Recommended: 5) MA_Period: Moving Average Period to use (EMA).
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