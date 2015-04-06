RAD Expert Advisor

SETTINGS:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade of the same type (buy, sell) are open

MA_Period: MA period used for entry calculation



UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades

TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips

Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size

TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in dollars

StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips

UseAutoSL: This will set your stop loss automatically

MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed

MaxLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades

MaxSpread: Max Spread