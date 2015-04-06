RAD Expert Advisor
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.2
- Activations: 5
RAD - Reliable And Dependable
RAD is a simple strategy on the front end with magic on the back end for safe effective returns.
- Easy to setup. Only uses 1 parameter on the front end (moving average period)
- Trailing Stop for Entry Trade
- "Close All" Chart Button
- Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss
- Auto Stop Loss feature
- Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
- Works on all time-frames
SETTINGS:
MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders
RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade of the same type (buy, sell) are open
MA_Period: MA period used for entry calculation
UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades
TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips
Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in dollars
StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips
UseAutoSL: This will set your stop loss automatically
MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed
MaxLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades
MaxSpread: Max Spread