RAD Expert Advisor

RAD - Reliable And Dependable 

RAD is a simple strategy on the front end with magic on the back end for safe effective returns.

  • Easy to setup. Only uses 1 parameter on the front end (moving average period)
  • Trailing Stop for Entry Trade
  • "Close All" Chart Button
  • Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss
  • Auto Stop Loss feature
  • Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
  • Works on all time-frames

SETTINGS:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade of the same type (buy, sell) are open
MA_Period: MA period used for entry calculation 

UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades
TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips

Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in dollars
StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips
UseAutoSL: This will set your stop loss automatically
MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed
MaxLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades
MaxSpread: Max Spread


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer. MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be. Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions:
RSI MultiCross Expert Advisor
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The RSI MultiCross Expert Advisor works by entering a trade when RSI makes a cross of a level and exits on the cross of the opposite level (MIN_RSI, MAX_RSI). To enter a buy RSI will cross below the MIN_RSI and the candle that closes above MIN_RSI will signal to enter the trade. This allows the EA to get some indication price could be reversing (vice versa for a sell signal). To  exit  a buy RSI will cross above the MAX_RSI minus the RSI_Buffer. Or you can use the TP_Multiplier or SL_Multipliers
FAD Expert Advisor
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FAD Expert Advisor   The FAD Expert Advisor works by entering a trade with the trend. ATR_Multiplier and MA_Period are used in the calculation to determine if we are entering a trend.  SL_Multiplier is used for exit or the Auto SL feature that will move your stop loss with the MA. SL_Multiplier can be set to 0 for no stop loss.   Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions: No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must.  Settings: MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders ATR_Mult
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MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Indicator uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for mean reversion.  Works on all time frames and pairs. It will only check for the condition at the beginning of a new candle so it doesn't repaint.  A signal will include an arrow on the chart, alert popup and cell phone notification. Settings: ATR_Multiplier: Multiplier of ATR for the calculation. (Recommended: 5) MA_Period: Moving Average Period to use (EMA).
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