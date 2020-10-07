Consolidation Finder MT5
- Indicators
- Oleg Voitiouk
- Version: 1.71
- Updated: 7 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Consolidation Finder
An indicator that allows you to find consolidation. To work on the breakdown of the channel.
Easy to use, there are only three settings:
- Minimum number of bars to analyze
- Tunnel Consolidation
- Indicator color
It works on all timeframes , by default, approximate settings for the H1 timeframe are set.
Works on all currency pairs.
The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated.
All screenshots are real!