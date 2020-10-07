Consolidation Finder MT5

Consolidation Finder  

An indicator that allows you to find consolidation. To work on the breakdown of the channel.

Easy to use, there are only three settings:

  • Minimum number of bars to analyze
  • Tunnel Consolidation
  • Indicator color

It works on all timeframes , by default, approximate settings for the H1 timeframe are set.

Works on all currency pairs.

The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated.

All screenshots are real!

Recommended products
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Rigonstructor
Mark Lapukha
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a unique tool, a constructor that combines signals from standard indicators built into MT5 into one common arrow. The arrows do not repaint and have buffers 0 and 1 for passing signals to the software. This arrow indicator will allow you to easily combine signals from different indicators, creating dozens and hundreds of different variations for your ideas from which you can get powerful trading strategies. Using the built-in profit analysis function, you can instantly evaluate the poten
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
YF Bounce Zones
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 +++ Full License -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ XMAS SALE +++ Get this indicator for free when renting the Forecast System Full License  (one license for one account)   +++ Please
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis. Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them.  We use several different types that can complement each other well. Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions. The trend ind
Market Overview MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers /   MT4 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an a
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
LEE SAMSON
3 (2)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. MT4 Version Available Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ This indicator identifies these patterns and
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Ti
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" TWO TYPES OF ALERTS -->  1) WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE    2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED  If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where 
More from author
Consolidation Finder
Oleg Voitiouk
Indicators
The indicator allows to find consolidations. It is meant for channel breakthrough. Easy to use, it has only three parameters: Minimum number of bars to analyze Consolidation tunnel Indicator color It works on all timeframes . Approximate settings are adjusted for H1 by default. Works on all currency pairs. This indicator does not repaint and is not recalculated. All screenshots are real!
Fine Copy Orders
Oleg Voitiouk
Utilities
An excellent and fine deal copyist! Copies from one or more source terminals to one or more receiver terminals. Convenient and quick to set up. Settings: 1. Type              Select the type of Master - source or Slave - receiver. 2. Lot                  Sets the lot for the Slave type. Orders will open with the specified lot, if the lot = 0 is the same as in the source. 3.  MasterLot         Allows you to set the lot size transmitted (on the side of the MASTER) by the master. / X - the ma
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review