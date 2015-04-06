Advanced Hedge EA

Welcome to our MQL marketplace, where precision meets profitability with our advanced expert advisor (EA). Here's what sets us apart:

Trading Conditions:

  1. Leverage: We recommend leveraging between 1:30 and a maximum of 1:100 for optimal risk management.
  2. Minimum Deposit: To get started, a minimum deposit of 1000 USD is recommended.
  3. Timeframe: M1 recommended.

Supported Features:

  • Optimized Set Files: Our set files are meticulously crafted for both standard 1000 USD live accounts and 1000 USD cent accounts (equivalent to 100,000 USD in cents).
  • Currency Pairs: Focuses on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, and NZDUSD pairs for enhanced trading precision.
  • Simple Setup: Minimal input fields ensure easy configuration and setup, reducing complexity for all users.

Key Features:

  • Flexible Configuration: Customize strategies with adjustable parameters such as Magic Number, Price Movement in Pips, and Initial Lot Size for tailored trading.
  • Martingale Strategy: Incorporates an optional Martingale strategy to manage losses by increasing lot sizes in a controlled manner.
  • Multi-Symbol Support: Trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously with customizable symbol lists, enabling targeted trading strategies.
  • Global Pair Profit Management: Implement a global profit target to manage overall profitability across all trades for each symbol.
  • Detailed Statistics: Monitor comprehensive trading statistics including total profit, commission, swap, and net profit directly on the chart for informed decision-making.

Risk Management:

  • Safe Trading Systems: Employs safe hedge and grid martingale recovery systems for enhanced risk management, particularly effective with recommended pairs and set files.

Are you a small deposit retail trader looking to maximize your profit potential? This EA is a powerful tool designed specifically for traders like you. Whether you trade on a $1000 USD live account or a $1000 USD cent account, this EA is crafted to enhance your trading experience and profitability.

Key Features:

  • Optimized Set Files: We provide specific set files tailored for different account types to help you achieve optimal results based on your deposit size.

  • Ease of Use: Simple installation and setup make EA accessible even for traders with limited experience.

  • Proven Performance: Back-tested extensively to ensure robustness and reliability in various market conditions.

Recommended Usage:

  • For $1000 USD Live Accounts: Utilize the below set files optimized for standard live trading accounts.

  • For $1000 USD Cent Accounts: Employ the below set files tailored for cent accounts to maximize your trading efficiency.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zVbY5OPgElTOOr-t6V7O7BsrlXTz1no0?usp=sharing

We strongly recommend using zero-swap and commission-free accounts for maximizing profits. It's also highly advisable to choose a broker that allows trading with 0.01 lot sizes in cent accounts.

Disclaimer:

While our set files have demonstrated strong performance in back tests, please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. The EA is a tool to assist your trading decisions and is not intended as financial advice.

Take your trading to the next level with our EA and unlock the potential of your small deposit today. Empower your trading journey with a tool designed with your success in mind.

Explore our EA for robust trading performance and precise risk management. Begin your journey towards automated trading success today.

Checkout the GOLD version of this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119614
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Elif Kaya
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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