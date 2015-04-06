Advanced Hedge EA

Welcome to our MQL marketplace, where precision meets profitability with our advanced expert advisor (EA). Here's what sets us apart:

Trading Conditions:

Supported Features:

Key Features:

Risk Management:

Are you a small deposit retail trader looking to maximize your profit potential? This EA is a powerful tool designed specifically for traders like you. Whether you trade on a $1000 USD live account or a $1000 USD cent account, this EA is crafted to enhance your trading experience and profitability.

Key Features:

Optimized Set Files: We provide specific set files tailored for different account types to help you achieve optimal results based on your deposit size.

Ease of Use: Simple installation and setup make EA accessible even for traders with limited experience.

Proven Performance: Back-tested extensively to ensure robustness and reliability in various market conditions.

Recommended Usage:

For $1000 USD Live Accounts: Utilize the below set files optimized for standard live trading accounts.

For $1000 USD Cent Accounts: Employ the below set files tailored for cent accounts to maximize your trading efficiency.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zVbY5OPgElTOOr-t6V7O7BsrlXTz1no0?usp=sharing

We strongly recommend using zero-swap and commission-free accounts for maximizing profits. It's also highly advisable to choose a broker that allows trading with 0.01 lot sizes in cent accounts.

Disclaimer:

While our set files have demonstrated strong performance in back tests, please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. The EA is a tool to assist your trading decisions and is not intended as financial advice.

Take your trading to the next level with our EA and unlock the potential of your small deposit today. Empower your trading journey with a tool designed with your success in mind.