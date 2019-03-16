Entry and Exit

Entry and Exit indicator simplifies the trading process by automatically providing the entry price and the take profit price with the appropriate stop loss. The indicator constantly monitors the market for the right entry conditions and send outs signals via push notifications to the trader's mobile phone or pc as desired. Hence a trader do not need to watch the chart all day but only act when signals are sent.

This indicator is built around the 'H4 Engulfing System' and the 'Triple Stochastic System' with proprietary algorithm. These systems are very effective for catching a trend or predicting the start of a trend. The  'H4 Engulfing System'  is based on engulfing candlestick with the appropriate filters to produce reliable signals while the 'Triple Stochastic System' is based  on analysing stochastics over multiple time frames to produce reliable signals.

Push notifications, chart messages as well as audible alerts are supported.

Features

  • Integrated push notifications, Sound Alerts and Message Box on the chart
  • Ability to select any or all of the trading systems
  • Can be used on all currency pairs
  • Provides Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Early Trend identifier 

How to Trade

  • Attach the Entry and Exit Indicator (a.k.a. Trend Catcher) to the required chat
  • When the entry conditions are met, the indicator provides a notification which shows the entry price, the take profit and the stop loss. The notifications which are user configurable are in form of audible alert, push notifications to mobile phones and a message shown on the chat.
  • Simply enter the market at the provided price and time.
  • You should aim to enter the market the moment the signal is released. The times at which the notifications are normally sent provided the entery rules have been met are: 
      • H4 Engulfing System (H4mobile): Every 4 hours interval
      • Triple Stochastic System (TStoch): Every 15 minutes interval
  • You can apply any trade management rules you have. One of such rules is to move your stop loss to breakeven when the market moves sufficiently away from your entry price. 

Input Parameters

The input parameters used to control the type of notifications you prefer include:

  • Display Info On Chart  = If true, signals are displayed on the chat
  • Allow Alerts = if true, Audible Alerts are sent with the signals.
  • Allow Notifications = if true, push notifications are sent to the MT4 mobile app
  • Allow Arrows, = if true, directional arrows appear on the chart to indicate a sell or buy.

Remember to enable push notifications from your mt4 desktop application if you wish to receive notifications on your mobile phone.































































































































































































































































































































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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Indicators
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
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Average Daily Range SR
William Jidekene Igwe
5 (1)
Indicators
Average Daily Range (ADR) SR is an indicator which shows how far a currency pair can move in a day. It can be used to find hidden support and resistance levels (SR), estimate effective profit and stop loss targets, and provide short term trade signals from the hidden SR levels. Features Automatically plots on the chat, the top and bottom of the ADR value (i.e. a horizontal channel) which acts as Support and Resistance Levels Automatically calculates the percentage of the ADR reached by the curre
Psychological or Round Levels
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
Psychological or Round Levels indicator automatically draws lines or zones at the psychological levels (00 or 50) as the market moves.  New lines are drawn as the market moves while the old lines are deleted. This ensures that your chart is clutter-free. The user specifies the number of lines preferred on the chat, and the indicator keeps the number of lines constant. The indicator plots two types of levels, the Main Level (00 levels e.g. USDCAD 1.33000, 1.34000) and the Sub Level (50 levels -
ADR with S and R levels
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
Average Daily Range (ADR) with Support  (S) and Resistance (R) Levels is an indicator which shows how far a currency pair can move in a day. It can be used to find hidden support and resistance levels, estimate effective profit and stop loss targets, and provide short term trade signals from the hidden S and R levels. Features Automatically plots on the chat, the top and bottom of the ADR value (i.e. a horizontal channel) which acts as Support and Resistance Levels Automatically calculates the p
Round Number Drawer
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
The Round Number Drawer is an indicator that automatically draw lines or zones at the psychological levels (00 or 50) as the market moves.  New lines are drawn as the market moves while the old lines are deleted. This ensures that your chart is clutter-free. The user specifies the number of lines preferred on the chat, and the indicator keeps the number of lines constant. The indicator plots two types of levels, the Main Level (00 levels e.g. USDCAD 1.33000, 1.34000) and the Sub Level (50 levels
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