Entry and Exit indicator simplifies the trading process by automatically providing the entry price and the take profit price with the appropriate stop loss. The indicator constantly monitors the market for the right entry conditions and send outs signals via push notifications to the trader's mobile phone or pc as desired. Hence a trader do not need to watch the chart all day but only act when signals are sent.

This indicator is built around the 'H4 Engulfing System' and the 'Triple Stochastic System' with proprietary algorithm. These systems are very effective for catching a trend or predicting the start of a trend. The 'H4 Engulfing System' is based on engulfing candlestick with the appropriate filters to produce reliable signals while the 'Triple Stochastic System' is based on analysing stochastics over multiple time frames to produce reliable signals.

Push notifications, chart messages as well as audible alerts are supported.

Features

Integrated push notifications, Sound Alerts and Message Box on the chart

Ability to select any or all of the trading systems

Can be used on all currency pairs

Provides Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profit

Early Trend identifier How to Trade Attach the Entry and Exit Indicator (a.k.a. Trend Catcher) to the required chat

When the entry conditions are met, the indicator provides a notification which shows the entry price, the take profit and the stop loss. The notifications which are user configurable are in form of audible alert, push notifications to mobile phones and a message shown on the chat.

Simply enter the market at the provided price and time.

You should aim to enter the market the moment the signal is released. The times at which the notifications are normally sent provided the entery rules have been met are:

H4 Engulfing System (H4mobile): Every 4 hours interval





Triple Stochastic System (TStoch): Every 15 minutes interval

You can apply any trade management rules you have. One of such rules is to move your stop loss to breakeven when the market moves sufficiently away from your entry price.

Input Parameters



The input parameters used to control the type of notifications you prefer include:

Display Info On Chart = If true, signals are displayed on the chat

Allow Alerts = if true, Audible Alerts are sent with the signals.

Allow Notifications = if true, push notifications are sent to the MT4 mobile app

Allow Arrows, = if true, directional arrows appear on the chart to indicate a sell or buy.

Remember to enable push notifications from your mt4 desktop application if you wish to receive notifications on your mobile phone.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































