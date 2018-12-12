Classic Stochastic Signals

The script is based on the indicator Stochastic Oscillator.



The script draws up arrows or down arrows.



The tooltip arrows indicate the recommended price level.



The script can signal an alert, which also indicates the price level.



The script draws an up arrow when the Stochastic Oscillator lines go out of the oversold zone.



The script draws a down arrow when the Stochastic Oscillator lines out of the overbought zone.



Indicator signals are not filtered in any way - this is the classic Stochastic Oscillator.



You can use the script as part of your trading system.

The script continues to work until you manually remove it from the chart.



The script will stop working if the period of the chart is changes.



The script will stop working if the terminal is closed.