Eazy Trader

Eazy Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. With a minimum of input parameters.
So easy that a Child can make money. Just set the Winther GMT Offset and you are good to go.

This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.

This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024

Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.

Warning there will be drawdown. Over a year there will be 3-4 bigger losses. Therefore it is important to take profit from the account on a regular basis.


Input parameters

  • Fixed trading lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
  • Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Auto lot increment - The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account.
  • Take Profit Level - real take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.
  • Winter GMT Offset - Winter GMT Offset.
  • Daylight saving  - If it is summertime set this to true.


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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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a.belozerov00 2019.01.08 22:31 
 

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