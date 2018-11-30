Eazy Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. With a minimum of input parameters.

So easy that a Child can make money. Just set the Winther GMT Offset and you are good to go.



This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.



General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 50 USD, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.



This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.

I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024

Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.

Warning there will be drawdown. Over a year there will be 3-4 bigger losses. Therefore it is important to take profit from the account on a regular basis.







Input parameters