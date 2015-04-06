Boom Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor with trades the pullbacks. It includes a very complicated recovery system.

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 500 USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.



I recomend this broker http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024 for best performance.



Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at H1 time frame.

When you purchases the Boom Expert.I will send you additional set files for more currency pairs.



Input parameters

Percentage lot - the lot for manual lot trading.

- the lot for manual lot trading. Recovery agression(0 .. 1.0) - 0 disable recovery. 0.5 medium recovery. 1 very agressive recovery(High risk).



- 0 disable recovery. 0.5 medium recovery. 1 very agressive recovery(High risk). Max lot - Maximum lot used.





- Maximum lot used. Take Profit - real take profit in points.

- real take profit in points. Stop Loss - real stop loss.