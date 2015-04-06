Boom Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Boom Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor with trades the pullbacks. It includes a very complicated recovery system.
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 500 USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend this broker http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024 for best performance.
When you purchases the Boom Expert.I will send you additional set files for more currency pairs.
Input parameters
- Percentage lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
- Recovery agression(0 .. 1.0) - 0 disable recovery. 0.5 medium recovery. 1 very agressive recovery(High risk).
- Max lot - Maximum lot used.
- Take Profit - real take profit in points.
- Stop Loss - real stop loss.
- Show Tradepannel - Show/Hide tradepannel.
- Max slippage - Masimum allowed slippage for orders.
- Magic Number - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
- Trade Comment - Trade comment.