Jaws is a fully automated Expert Advisor with trades the pullbacks. It includes a very complicated recovery system.

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 500 USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.



I recomend this broker http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024 for best performance.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Default parameters are dedicated for GBPRUSD symbol at M1 time frame.

Input parameters

Lot mode - Fixed lot or x on account

- Fixed lot or x on account Fixed lot - the lot for manual lot trading.

- the lot for manual lot trading. For every X on the account- 0.01 lots pr. x amount on the account



Profit pips - Profit

- Profit Distance - Place new order.

Max slippage - Masimum allowed slippage for orders.

- Masimum allowed slippage for orders. Magic Number - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.

- unique identifier of the Ea's orders. Trade Comment - Trade comment.



- Trade comment. Open new trades - When stopping trading.

