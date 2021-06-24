Jaws
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Jaws is a fully automated Expert Advisor with trades the pullbacks. It includes a very complicated recovery system.
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 500 USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend this broker http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024 for best performance.
Default parameters are dedicated for GBPRUSD symbol at M1 time frame.
Input parameters
- Lot mode - Fixed lot or x on account
- Fixed lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
- For every X on the account- 0.01 lots pr. x amount on the account
- Profit pips - Profit
- Distance - Place new order.
- Max slippage - Masimum allowed slippage for orders.
- Magic Number - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
- Trade Comment - Trade comment.
- Open new trades - When stopping trading.
- maTimeframe - ma timeframe.
- maPeriod - ma period
- maMode - ma mode
- maPrice - ma price.