Jaws

Jaws is a fully automated Expert Advisor with trades the pullbacks. It includes a very complicated  recovery system.

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 500 USD. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.

I recomend this broker http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024 for best performance.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Default parameters are dedicated for GBPRUSD symbol at M1 time frame.

Input parameters

  • Lot mode - Fixed lot or x on account
  • Fixed lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
  • For every X on the account- 0.01 lots pr. x amount on the account
  • Profit pips - Profit
  • Distance - Place new order.
  • Max slippage - Masimum allowed slippage for orders.
  • Magic Number - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
  • Trade Comment - Trade comment.
  • Open new trades - When stopping trading.
  • maTimeframe - ma timeframe.
  • maPeriod - ma period
  • maMode - ma mode
  • maPrice - ma price.



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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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