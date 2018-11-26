Viking Scalper

5

Viking Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator filter are used for entries.

This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.

This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024

You can follow a high risk configuration of the signal here VIKING TURBO

Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.

Warning there will be drawdown. Over a year there will be 3-4 bigger losses. Therefore it is important to take profit from the account on a regular basis.


Input parameters

  • Fixed trading lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
  • Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Auto lot increment - The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account.

  • Period indicator1 - period of the first indicator.
  • Up level - the upper level of the first indicator, above which the EA will open Sell.
  • Down Level - the lower level of the first indicator, below which the EA will open Buy.

  • Take Profit Level - real take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.

  • High spread Protection - Use high spread protection.
  • Max spread - Don't place any orders if spread is higher than this value.

  • Winter GMT Offset - Winter GMT Offset.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.

  • MaxOrders - Masimum allowed open orders.
  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.


Reviews 1
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2019.01.29 02:55 
 

Good EA to start with Small account and follow the Author instructions .

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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2019.01.29 02:55 
 

Good EA to start with Small account and follow the Author instructions .

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