Merlin

The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average
The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average
These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm.
When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry
When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Sell entry
White and blue dots indicate the places of potential exits from the market
If the point is white-this is a recommendation for Buy exit.
If the point is blue-this is a recommendation for Sell exit.


Red   diamonds marked potential Stop Loss

Works on all instruments and charts.

You can work with many tools at the same time.

The indicator does not overwrite its signals


Settings


Bar-size of the array of bars to calculate the indicator
P-period of fast Moving average
M-period of slow Moving average

mode-mode options
If mode = true, potential Stop Loss dots are  visible on the chart
If mode = false,  potential Stop Loss  are not displayed on the chart.

How to set up the indicator?

Run the indicator on the chart
Select from the terminal window: Charts =>Indicators List => Merlin =>Edit
Will appear in the indicator window
Configure settings
After all, create a template: Charts =>Template =>Save Template

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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Middle Volume
Stefan Stoyanov
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator measures volumes on different charts and instruments. Its main advantage is the ability to compare separate brokers. The less Middle Volume and Tick / Second , the more reliable is the broker. There is a comment in the upper left corner Comment data: Tick/Second — number of ticks per second for a selected instrument Middle Volume — average volumes in the penultimate bar This indicator allows tracking a relative market activity for different timeframes. If the volumes are lower than
FREE
Maggi
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Experts
Fully automated and safe medium-term multicurrency trading robot based on a strategy consisting of several standard indicators. The LockerStop parameter activates the virtual protective stop logic. If LockerStop is not zero, and the loss of an open positions is greater than LockerStop , the EA opens an opposite protective position. The closure of two positions is based on interval virtual stop logic. It is recommended to use the H1 timeframe and the following currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. C
FREE
BB Classic
Stefan Stoyanov
4 (1)
Experts
Automated medium-term Expert Advisor. It is based on Bollinger Bands . The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1 . The robot should be optimized for use on other instruments. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. The results obtained in the strategy tester are identical to the results of real trading. Since the results for Control points are close to results of optimization in every tick mode, the EA allows for quick optimization using Control points . Parameters Mod
FREE
BB St Dev
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
BB St Dev BB St Dev is analogous to the Bollinger indicator. Upper and lower parts of the Bollinger channel are calculated by means of iStdDev . iStdDev is a standard indicator of МetaТrader 4. Moving average has a special smoothing algorithm. Settings M - period of Moving average BandsDeviations parameter - channel generation factor. Apart from classic Bollinger Bands, BandsDeviations can possess any value here. Visio parameter If Visio = False , this indicator will coincide with the Bollinger
Knight
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows the market entry and exit points. It is good for both beginners and professional traders. The product works on any timeframe and financial instrument. The indicator is designed for scalping. It does not redraw. It is based on the divergence between two moving averages, which have a special smoothing algorithm. The first moving average is colored in Magenta . It indicates the general movement of the trend. The second moving average is colored in LawnGreen . It appears on the
Auto Pr
Stefan Stoyanov
Experts
This trading system ( Multi scalper EA) uses no indicators. The EA tracks positive and negative tick movements in real time. The program calculates the difference between highest and lowest price deviations and averages the results. If the averaging result exceeds price_slippage , it is replaced with the calculated value. If the tick volatility increases, then the value of price_slippage is also expected to rise. The EA calculates the differences between positive and negative price movements and
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.01 04:34 
 

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Mr Permsin Borvornsantisuk
247
Mr Permsin Borvornsantisuk 2018.11.09 12:44 
 

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