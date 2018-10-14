The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average

The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average

These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm.

When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry

When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Sell entry

White and blue dots indicate the places of potential exits from the market

If the point is white-this is a recommendation for Buy exit.

If the point is blue-this is a recommendation for Sell exit.



Red diamonds marked potential Stop Loss Works on all instruments and charts. You can work with many tools at the same time. The indicator does not overwrite its signals





Settings



Bar-size of the array of bars to calculate the indicator

P-period of fast Moving average

M-period of slow Moving average





mode-mode options

If mode = true, potential Stop Loss dots are visible on the chart

If mode = false, potential Stop Loss are not displayed on the chart.





How to set up the indicator?





Run the indicator on the chart

Select from the terminal window: Charts =>Indicators List => Merlin =>Edit

Will appear in the indicator window

Configure settings

After all, create a template: Charts =>Template =>Save Template



