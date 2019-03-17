Auto Pr

This trading system (Multi scalper EA) uses no indicators.

The EA tracks positive and negative tick movements in real time.

The program calculates the difference between highest and lowest price deviations and averages the results.

If the averaging result exceeds price_slippage, it is replaced with the calculated value.

If the tick volatility increases, then the value of price_slippage is also expected to rise.

The EA calculates the differences between positive and negative price movements and opens a trade in the direction of the positive difference if it exceeds price_slippage.

The EA can run on any timeframe and any currency pair.

Working pairs: EURJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

The EA uses data from the M1 timeframe for entries.

Make sure to create a template:

  • Open active М1 charts for traded symbols: EURJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.
  1. Make sure that your broker's symbol names match the ones set by the EA.
  2. Attach the EA to each chart. Watch the video for more details.
  3. The robot will set a separate magic number for each symbol.
  4. Thus, each EA instance works with its own data flow without interfering with the others.

It is recommended to perform the above steps on a demo account and move on to a real one after two-three days.

If the market is active, the EA performs more orders. This is convenient when working with brokers offering volume based discounts.

The nominal amount of transactions for a currency pair is approximately 5 trades per day.

If you work with 4 currency pairs, it means about 20 trades a day.

The robot cannot be tested on all symbols due to the tester limitations.

Test it for each individual symbol instead.

The minimum amount of an account per currency pair is approximately $100.

If you run the Expert Advisor on more than one currency, then you need $100 per each currency with a lot of 0.01 and a leverage of 1:100.

For all four currency pairs, you will need at least $400.


Options

  • Mode — lot size calculation mode.
  • Lots — lot size.

If Mode=true, the EA automatically defines Lots.

If Mode=false, you set a lot size manually.

If Mode=false, and you have set Lots incorrectly, the EA adjusts it.

  • Risk — risk parameter. If Risk = 10, this means 10% of the account.
  • price_slippage — price slippage.
  • Magic — magic number of orders to make all orders of the EA unique.
  • Trail — trailing stop connection mode. If Trail=true, trailing stop is enabled.
  • TrailStop(38 = 0.0038) — trailing stop control parameter.
  • TrailStep(21 = 0.0021) — trailing stop control parameter.
  • MinProfit(10 = 0.0010) — trailing stop management parameter.
  • StopLoss (45 = 0.0045) — stop loss management parameter.
  • TakeProfit (200 = 0.0200) — take profit management parameter.
  • Symb1 = "EURUSD" — set a symbol for EURUSD chart.
  • Symb2 = "USDJPY" — set a symbol for USDJPY chart.
  • Symb3= "EURJPY" — set a symbol for EURJPY chart.
  • Symb4 = "GBPUSD" — set a symbol for GBPUSD chart.

You can change any of the pairs.

To replace EURUSD with AUDUSD, set Symb1 = "AUDUSD".

Make sure that your broker's symbol names match the ones set by the EA.

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Middle Volume
Stefan Stoyanov
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator measures volumes on different charts and instruments. Its main advantage is the ability to compare separate brokers. The less Middle Volume and Tick / Second , the more reliable is the broker. There is a comment in the upper left corner Comment data: Tick/Second — number of ticks per second for a selected instrument Middle Volume — average volumes in the penultimate bar This indicator allows tracking a relative market activity for different timeframes. If the volumes are lower than
FREE
Maggi
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Experts
Fully automated and safe medium-term multicurrency trading robot based on a strategy consisting of several standard indicators. The LockerStop parameter activates the virtual protective stop logic. If LockerStop is not zero, and the loss of an open positions is greater than LockerStop , the EA opens an opposite protective position. The closure of two positions is based on interval virtual stop logic. It is recommended to use the H1 timeframe and the following currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. C
FREE
BB Classic
Stefan Stoyanov
4 (1)
Experts
Automated medium-term Expert Advisor. It is based on Bollinger Bands . The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1 . The robot should be optimized for use on other instruments. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. The results obtained in the strategy tester are identical to the results of real trading. Since the results for Control points are close to results of optimization in every tick mode, the EA allows for quick optimization using Control points . Parameters Mod
FREE
BB St Dev
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
BB St Dev BB St Dev is analogous to the Bollinger indicator. Upper and lower parts of the Bollinger channel are calculated by means of iStdDev . iStdDev is a standard indicator of МetaТrader 4. Moving average has a special smoothing algorithm. Settings M - period of Moving average BandsDeviations parameter - channel generation factor. Apart from classic Bollinger Bands, BandsDeviations can possess any value here. Visio parameter If Visio = False , this indicator will coincide with the Bollinger
Knight
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows the market entry and exit points. It is good for both beginners and professional traders. The product works on any timeframe and financial instrument. The indicator is designed for scalping. It does not redraw. It is based on the divergence between two moving averages, which have a special smoothing algorithm. The first moving average is colored in Magenta . It indicates the general movement of the trend. The second moving average is colored in LawnGreen . It appears on the
Merlin
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm. When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a positio
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