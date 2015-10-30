Knight

1

This indicator shows the market entry and exit points.

It is good for both beginners and professional traders.

The product works on any timeframe and financial instrument.

The indicator is designed for scalping.

It does not redraw.

It is based on the divergence between two moving averages, which have a special smoothing algorithm.

The first moving average is colored in Magenta. It indicates the general movement of the trend.

The second moving average is colored in LawnGreen. It appears on the chart, when mode = true. This line is a combination of the difference between several moving averages, similar to the algorithm of Awesome Oscillator. It is not limited to that, as the differences here consist of movements that have a special smoothing algorithm.

In addition, the combination of moving averages differs from the combination of Awesome Oscillator.

This makes the indicator faster and more efficient than Awesome Oscillator.

  • If the first moving average is moving upwards, while the second line moves downwards, it means a divergence that should be avoided.
  • If both moving averages move in the same direction, look for market entry opportunities.

White and blue arrows indicate the potential entry points.


Parameters

  • Bar - the number of bars for calculating the indicator
  • M - period of the moving averages
  • mode - mode parameters
    • If mode = true, the moving average is visible on the chart
    • If mode = false, the moving average is not displayed on the chart


How to set up

To change the parameters, right-click the chart, select Charts => Indicators List => Knight => Edit.

The indicator's window will appear. Set parameters.

Save the template: right-click on the chart, select Charts => Template => Save Template
Recommended products
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
TMoney OrderBLockWeek
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator is activated at the beginning of each week and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performance and complement it with other trend or oscillation type
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
Scalper Terminal X30
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
VaviStar retracement indicator
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
VaviStar is an indicator based on trend retracements determined by ZigZag segments. It is theorized, and statistics confirm, that stocks react to certain retracement levels. Many use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%). It is assumed that once the price goes beyond the 61.8% retracement, we can already speak of a trend reversal. This indicator allows you to comfortably chart a segment of the ZigZag with the relative operating levels chosen. With a reversal mindset , you can use it
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
TD Combo Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
TD Combo is better when you have sharp directional moves, because it requires only thirteen price bars from start to finish compared to TD Sequential which needs at least 22 bars. The criteria for a Setup within TD Combo are the same with those required for a Setup within TD Sequential. The difference is that the count starts at bar 1 of the setup and not from bar 9 and TD Combo requires four conditions to be satisfied simultaneously. Requirements for a TD Combo Buy Countdown - Close lower or
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Swing High Low Fibonacci
Frank Wesley Iii Mccallister
Indicators
This indicator identifies the major and minor swing high and low points on a chart. It then takes the most recent swing and draws a fibonacci pattern of retracement and extension levels to give you an idea of where price may move next. It allow allows you to set a pair of moving averages to help identify the direction of the overall trend. There are configuration parameters for the major and minor swing and the moving averages.
Trend Finding Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   Trend Finding Channels   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines s
FREE
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Holy Renko PRO
Bianca Seara
3.5 (2)
Indicators
About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
Fractal Cycles
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the Blog for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications 
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.44 (18)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Indicators
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
ForexAurum Fibonacci
Marouane Majid
Indicators
ForexAurum Fibonacci indicator is a useful tool for traders who are using Fibonacci combined with the ZigZag indicators. It uses the real-time calculation of the levels for all the timeframes and displays the results for you. In addition, you can setup RSI, ADX and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries. How to use it Just drag and drop the indicator on an 1 minute chart of any symbol. Then you can switch to a higher timeframe at anytime after the initialization. Recommendation Always drag a
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicators
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Psy Levels
THE FWA COMPANY
Indicators
This free MT4 indicator allows you to automatically display psychological price levels on your chart It's very powerful when you combine it with other tools such as Fibs levels, Supports & Resistance levels, Moving Averages, Wyckoff schematics, etc. For example, you can use this indi to display horizontal levels every 100 points on your GER40 chart, or 500 points on your BTC chart, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it***
FREE
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.33 (15)
Indicators
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
More from author
BB Classic
Stefan Stoyanov
4 (1)
Experts
Automated medium-term Expert Advisor. It is based on Bollinger Bands . The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1 . The robot should be optimized for use on other instruments. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. The results obtained in the strategy tester are identical to the results of real trading. Since the results for Control points are close to results of optimization in every tick mode, the EA allows for quick optimization using Control points . Parameters Mod
FREE
Maggi
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Experts
Fully automated and safe medium-term multicurrency trading robot based on a strategy consisting of several standard indicators. The LockerStop parameter activates the virtual protective stop logic. If LockerStop is not zero, and the loss of an open positions is greater than LockerStop , the EA opens an opposite protective position. The closure of two positions is based on interval virtual stop logic. It is recommended to use the H1 timeframe and the following currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. C
FREE
Middle Volume
Stefan Stoyanov
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator measures volumes on different charts and instruments. Its main advantage is the ability to compare separate brokers. The less Middle Volume and Tick / Second , the more reliable is the broker. There is a comment in the upper left corner Comment data: Tick/Second — number of ticks per second for a selected instrument Middle Volume — average volumes in the penultimate bar This indicator allows tracking a relative market activity for different timeframes. If the volumes are lower than
FREE
BB St Dev
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
BB St Dev BB St Dev is analogous to the Bollinger indicator. Upper and lower parts of the Bollinger channel are calculated by means of iStdDev . iStdDev is a standard indicator of МetaТrader 4. Moving average has a special smoothing algorithm. Settings M - period of Moving average BandsDeviations parameter - channel generation factor. Apart from classic Bollinger Bands, BandsDeviations can possess any value here. Visio parameter If Visio = False , this indicator will coincide with the Bollinger
Auto Pr
Stefan Stoyanov
Experts
This trading system ( Multi scalper EA) uses no indicators. The EA tracks positive and negative tick movements in real time. The program calculates the difference between highest and lowest price deviations and averages the results. If the averaging result exceeds price_slippage , it is replaced with the calculated value. If the tick volatility increases, then the value of price_slippage is also expected to rise. The EA calculates the differences between positive and negative price movements and
Merlin
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm. When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a positio
Filter:
maroonxy
2680
maroonxy 2021.10.04 21:30 
 

Repaints

Reply to review