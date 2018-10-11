Dynamic Support and Resistance

Dynamic Support and Resistance is the collective work of three traders with several decades worth of experience trading all financial markets.  The math behind these levels is unlike anything ever produced in the public trading world.  Dynamic S&R is a tool to measure ranging markets, trending markets, and aids in catching the turns of the trends when combined with Dynamic PriceWraps.  Dynamic S&R can be used for spot FX, futures, stocks, and is incredibly useful in options trading for all products as well.  The formulas are geometrically derived and are compared against several prior price bars on any given chart for determining the most up to date whereabouts for current S&R.


Renko charts?  Tick charts?  Time charts?  Range charts?  All are fine for your use with Dynamic S&R.  


Dynamic S&R is an advanced trading tool meant for traders who are serious about elevating their results to previously unforeseen levels of profitability.  It is meant for those who will take the time to research their trading alongside Dynamic S&R and combine it to improve their results, or to create new strategies altogether.  Once you've spent some time behind the wheel with Dynamic S&R, your trading will never be the same again.

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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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