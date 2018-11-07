Kwm Super Hero Robo

Future of Ea:
This ea using extreme trend indicator for open trades. We added advance trend filter in ea better quality result. Ea don't use any fixed distance grid but open next trade at new buy or sell signal received. Ea works on both side trading at the same time.
Use of Ea:
- Use ea On Eur-Usd Pair for good result
- Download ea and attached to H-1 time chart on EURUSD symbol.
- You have to optimized Ea for better results if Needed.
- This ea is open Both types of orders: Buy and Sell, Just Like Hedge strategy.
- Ea don't closed all open Buy and Sell Orders at same time. Ea use different TP calculations for Buy and Sell orders at fixed target.
- Ea is works on Extreme trend strategy.
- This ea is suitable for scalping traders.
- First test ea on Strategy tester on EurUsd symbol and check the result.
- If you find ea is working good without any error then apply to real account.
- Contact me for more help on Paid version.
Risk Warning:
- Before you buy Any Ea from market please be aware of capital loss Risk involved in trading.
- The back test shown in screenshots are highly optimized to find best parameters but you will also need Ea optimization for Best result on Live Real Account.
- This strategy don't using any Stop loss.
Very good EA low DD, very safe!