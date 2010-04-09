BitCoin Scalper No 1
- Experts
- Pankaj Kapadia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Future of BitCoin Scalper No.1:
We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to best works on BTCUSD pair. Current trend of BitCoin and current volatility of BTCUSD pair is most suitable to this scalping ea. We provide you full support to setup ea on chart. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area.(Comming Soon)
Using of Ea:
- Indicator settings is our Indicator level for buy and sell trade trigger.
- SL Points: Default stop loss is 0 points. We don't using stop loss to stop unexpected loss.
- TP Points: Default Take Profits is 0 points. We use virtual take profits Fixed Amount per trade in account currency.
- Calculation of Profits: if Lot size is 0.01 use 0.80( Means 0.80 x numbers of open trades.(For single trade = 0.80
- Magic Number: You can use your favorite lucky number.
- Next Open Trade After Bars: Use Minimum 1 Bar gap between two orders.
- Ea Start time in Hour 10.00. And Ea Start time in Minutes 0 Minutes.
- Ea End time in Hour 19.00. And Ea End time in Minutes 45 Minutes.
- Trade Size: Fixed Lot Size = 0.01 for account balance of 1000(Minimum 500 Balance is suitable for low DD)
- Maximum Spread is = 5000 Points for BTCUSD pair.
- Max Slippage: Use 1000.
- Trading Day selection from Monday to Sunday according to your choice.
- Send email: Option if you want every trade alert on your email id.
- Push Notification: Option if you want every trade alert on your Mobile Mt5 app.
- Max Open Trades: Here you can define How Many Maximum number of order per currency Pair Ea can Open in Same direction until All Order will not closed.
- Max long trades: Among from Max Open Trades How many Buy trades you want to allowed Ea to Open.
- Max Short trades: Among From Max Open Trades How many Sell trades you want to allowed Ea to Open.
- Contact us via private massage for More help to settings ea.
Suitable for trading on symbol: BTCUSD(BITCOIN chart)
- Ea attached to BTCUSD chart on M-1 time chart.
- Use set file from comment area..
Risk Warning:
- The back test shown in screenshots are highly optimized to find best parameters but You will also need Ea optimization for Best result on Live Real Account.