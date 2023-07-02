Ai Index UsTec De40

How to Setup Ea?



After downloading the EA Select the Symbol UsTec(Nasdaq100, Us100), Set time chart H-1. Add the Minimum Balance of 100 USD to 10000 and Set Lot Step from 100 to 1000.

Lower the lot step Balance = Higher Lot Size, Higher the lot step = Lower Lot Size.

Higher the Lot Size = High Profits and Lower the Lot Size = Lower the Profits.

Best working Broker is IcMarket and Every with the Minimum Lot size start = 0.10.

Ea don't open trades every day. Ea open only one position per day.