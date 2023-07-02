Ai Index UsTec De40
- Experts
-
Pankaj KapadiaHere is the Link For My Products:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1099439/seller
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 2 July 2023
- Activations: 10
The Ai Index UsTec De40 ea is the most effective trading strategy for the USTEC. The USTEC(US100, NASDAQ100) index is the only indices for which the EA was designed to works. Suitable for dealers and traders of all skill levels. Ea's base strategy on higher sharpe ratio.
The AI Index UsTec De40 es has been testing on tick data based on Real Tick for the last three years with positive results. Working with extremely low risk and strict money management. After extensive research by an in-built artificial agent, the EA opens only one order per day with very high confirmation. More secure trading with a standard lot size and quick exits from open trades with fixed profits. We use hidden fixed virtual take profits, so the broker is unaware of our profit level. we also calculate negative swap charges addition in terms of take profits.
How to Setup Ea?
After downloading the EA Select the Symbol UsTec(Nasdaq100, Us100), Set time chart H-1. Add the Minimum Balance of 100 USD to 10000 and Set Lot Step from 100 to 1000.
Lower the lot step Balance = Higher Lot Size, Higher the lot step = Lower Lot Size.
Higher the Lot Size = High Profits and Lower the Lot Size = Lower the Profits.
Best working Broker is IcMarket and Every with the Minimum Lot size start = 0.10.
Ea don't open trades every day. Ea open only one position per day.
How to Test Ea on Tester:
- After downloading the demo version of the EA from the MQL5 market, right click on the EA and select the test option.
- Second select USTEC (US100, NASDAQ100) from symbol search.
- Select the time chart H-1.
- Select the testing date 01-01-2020 to Current Date(28-06-2023).
- Select the testing option every tick based on Real Tick option method to know Real Trading Result.
- Set the Deposit Minimum 100 USD and leverage 1:500 in the tester and click on start.
- Default lot size settings is Auto Lot 0.10 lot size for every 100 balance.
How to Test Ea on Tester:
[On Tester Default Settings]
Expert=Index Ai Index UsTec De40
Symbol=USTEC Period = H-1(1 Hour Time chart)
Deposit=100 // Minimum Deposit Required.
Account Currency=USD
Leverage=1 : 500[On Tester Input Settings]:
EaNote=||==== Ai Index UsTec De40 ====||// Set your own comment for the Ea.
MagicNumber=90331// Set your on Magic Number
EaNote1=||** Default Settings For UsTec H-1 **||
Max Spread Limit=0
Slippage(Deviation Allowed)=100
Maximum Open Trades Limit=10
Max LotSize For Single Order=20.0 Upto Account Balance of 20000. For higher Balance contact us for More Help.
Maximum Total LotSize Limit=100.0// Total Maximum Lot size Limit
||==== Trade Size Settings Parameters ======||
Fixed Lot Size 0 (Default Settings)
For Auto Lor Put (0) Zero in Fixed Lot Size input for Auto Lot Calculation.
Auto Lot on Balance Step of 100 USD for Lot Size = 0.10
Volume StepDigits=2 (Lot Size Look Like Digit 1= 0.1, 2 = 0.10 , 3=0.100)
Take Profits in Avg. Points = true;
Avg. Take Profits Points=15.00
Close Order in Percentage Profits = false;
Profits Percentage = 1.25(1% to 1.50%)
Recovery Order At Price Distance =300 //From Last Open Trade Price(Buy or Sell)
Recovery Order Lot Multiplier x 100 or 200 in Percentage of Last Order Size
Other Stop loss and Take profits are default set by Ea.
||==== Set Notifications true/false ======||
Send_Email=false
Audible_Alerts=false
Push_Notifications=false