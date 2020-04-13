Description

The indicator of local flat.

The indicator allows to find local flats in the following options:

Width of channels that is not more than certain number of points

Width of channels that is not less than certain number of points

Width of channels that is not more and not less than certain number of points

The indicator displays the middle and boundaries of the channel.

Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different ranges leads to displaying a system of channels on the chart.

Purpose



The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

Upper boundary line - buffer 0. Lower boundary line - buffer 1. Channel middle line - buffer 2.

Values of the buffers must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.

Input parameters

