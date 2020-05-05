PinbarDetector

Pinbar Detector is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection. 


As you can see on the chart above in #screenshot1, the indicator is not perfect as is the Pinbar pattern itself. It is recommended to try different detection settings to filter patterns according to your own image of a perfect Pinbar. You can use our basic strategy for trading Pinbars, or you can try developing your own, depending on the aggressiveness of your overall Forex trading style. A good idea would be to attach this indicator to long-term timeframes (from H1 to W1) on all currency pairs you are comfortable trading in. Then, alerts would let you know once the trading opportunity arises.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Power of Arraw
Mohamed Alaa Mekki
Indicators
The indicator is usefull for: binary options and forex trading.. .Support all trading Pairs. --->Recommended expiration time for 3 to 5 candles. Exemple: Time frame 1 minute then expiration time will be 3 to 5 minutes. The indicator support MT2trading autotrading platform ; SELL BUFFER : 0 (red arrow) BUY BUFFER  : 1 ( green arraw) See #screenshot1. This is a premium powerfull indicator show hight daily winrate..
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Tolitz
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Tolitz 2022.03.18 05:42 
 

Nonsense

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