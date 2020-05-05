PinbarDetector

Pinbar Detector is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection.





As you can see on the chart above in #screenshot1, the indicator is not perfect as is the Pinbar pattern itself. It is recommended to try different detection settings to filter patterns according to your own image of a perfect Pinbar. You can use our

, or you can try developing your own, depending on the aggressiveness of your overall Forex trading style. A good idea would be to attach this indicator to long-term timeframes (from H1 to W1) on all currency pairs you are comfortable trading in. Then, alerts would let you know once the trading opportunity arises.



