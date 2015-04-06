UniFractal Trader

UniFractal Trader is based on 5-modes proprietary 1-bar fractal algorithm in combination with Moving Average, signal filtering by VMeter indicator, Trailing Stop and option to reverse trade signal. Standard fractal indicator uses 2-bar verification process, which means that order cannot be sent until 3rd bar after fractal. Fractal algorithm of this expert allows to trade on 2nd bar away from fractal, which means entering each position 1 bar earlier before trend ends.

This expert considers FIFO("First In - First Out") rule and does not increase lot position needlessly, therefore if order with same symbol (pair) and magic number has been detected, it will not send buy or sell order for this particular symbol and does not use Martingeil or any other lot multiplication method. However, in compliance with FIFO rule and to avoid cloning order on same pair, it can still be run on different pairs' charts in order to trade multiple pairs simultaneously.



External Parameters:

Signal settings:

  • ReverseSignal - Reverse Trade Signal


Trend detection: Moving Average (MA) settings:

  • EnableMA - Enable Moving Average Trend Detection
  • MAPeriod - Moving Average Period
  • ReferenceMAShift - Reference MA Shift reference MA shifted N bars relative to current MA for trend detection


Uni-Fractal settings (can be used in any combination for fractal detection):

  • E_Fractal - Mode 1
  • I_Fractal - Mode 2
  • C_Fractal - Mode 3
  • O_Fractal - Mode 4
  • M_Fractal - Mode 5


Signal Filtering by VMeter (controls when orders are sent or closed):

(Note: if OpenOrderOnVMeterLevel and CloseOrderOnVMeterLevel set to equal then OpenOrderOnVMeterLevel is enabled only)
  • EnableVMeterFilter - Enables VMeter Filter
  • VMeterRange - VMeter scanning Range
  • OpenOrderOnVMeterLevel - Send Orders on VMeter Level 1 to 4 (0 = sends orders on any level)
  • EnableCloseOrdersByVMeter - Enables Close Orders By VMeter
  • CloseOrderOnVMeterLevel - Closes Orders on VMeter Level 1 to 4 (0 = closes orders on any level )


Order settings: Take Profit, Stop Loss and Slippage are set in pips (1 pip=10 points=0.00010):

  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (pips)
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss (pips)
  • Lot - Lot Size
  • Slippage - Slippage (pips)
  • Magic - Magic Number


Trailing Stop: Stop and Step set in pips (1 pip=10 points=0.00010):

(Note: Take Profit should be set to 0 or at least twice as large as Trailing Stop)
  • EnableTrailing - Enables Trailing Stop
  • TrailingStop - Trailing Stop (pips)
  • TrailingStep - Trailing Step (pips)






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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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