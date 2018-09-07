CandleTrend EA

This Expert Advisor is based on previous candlestick's price direction. Seven modes of operation with option to reverse signal. Assuming that current trend can be identified by checking status of one recent candlestick I have added additional strategies: 2/2, 2/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/5, 5/5 candlesticks. For "1/1 Candles (Mode 1)": if previous candlestick's base currency has increased in value in reference to quote currency (close price is higher than open price) - uptrend is presumed and buy order is placed; otherwise sell order is placed - if previous candlestick's base currency value has decreased in reference to quote currency (downtrend).


External parameters

Signal settings:
  • SignalMode:
    • 1/1 Candles (Mode 1) - if 1 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 1 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed.
    • 2/2 Candles (Mode 2) - if 2 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 2 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed.
    • 2/3 Candles (Mode 3) - if any 2 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 3 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 2 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 3 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed. Examples: white, black, white - buy order is placed; white, white, black - buy order is placed; black, white, black - sell order placed; white, black, black - sell order placed (in these examples white candlestick is the one that has close price higher than open price, while black candlestick is the one that has open price higher than close price.
    • 3/3 Candles (Mode 4) - if 3 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 3 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed.
    • 3/5 Candles (Mode 5) - if any 3 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 3 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed.
  • 4/5 Candles (Mode 6) - if any 4 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 4 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed.
  • 5/5 Candles (Mode 7) - if 5 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 5 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed.
  • Reverse trade signal (true or false) - changes signal to its opposite (for buy - sell order is sent, for sell - buy order is sent)

Order settings:
  • Take Profit**
  • Stop Loss**
  • Lot size
  • Slippage**
  • Magic number

**These values are set in pips (0.0001). 1 pip = 10 points for 5 digits broker.


The logic behind Expert Advisor's algorithm

It may seem that single candlestick is not sufficient statistical data to identify the current trend, however if a trend is strong enough, then corresponding candlesticks will prevail and show up repeatedly.

Additional modes added to this strategy may detect current trend with higher accuracy. Signal lagging is from 1 up to 5 bars, depending on mode of operation.


Hedging (FIFO) and Order processing

This Expert Advisor is FIFO "First In First Out" compliant, therefore hedging is not possible. An order is sent by bar and closes by tick.
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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