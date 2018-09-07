CandleTrend EA

This Expert Advisor is based on previous candlestick's price direction. Seven modes of operation with option to reverse signal. Assuming that current trend can be identified by checking status of one recent candlestick I have added additional strategies: 2/2, 2/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/5, 5/5 candlesticks. For "1/1 Candles (Mode 1)": if previous candlestick's base currency has increased in value in reference to quote currency (close price is higher than open price) - uptrend is presumed and buy order is placed; otherwise sell order is placed - if previous candlestick's base currency value has decreased in reference to quote currency (downtrend).





External parameters

Signal settings:

SignalMode:

1/1 Candles (Mode 1) - if 1 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 1 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed. 2/2 Candles (Mode 2) - if 2 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 2 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed. 2/3 Candles (Mode 3) - if any 2 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 3 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 2 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 3 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed. Examples: white, black, white - buy order is placed; white, white, black - buy order is placed; black, white, black - sell order placed; white, black, black - sell order placed (in these examples white candlestick is the one that has close price higher than open price, while black candlestick is the one that has open price higher than close price. 3/3 Candles (Mode 4) - if 3 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 3 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed. 3/5 Candles (Mode 5) - if any 3 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 3 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed. 4/5 Candles (Mode 6) - if any 4 candlesticks' close price is higher than open price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then buy order is placed, otherwise if any 4 candlesticks' open price is higher than close price within the range of 5 previous candlesticks then sell order is placed. 5/5 Candles (Mode 7) - if 5 previous candlestick's close price is higher than open price then buy order is placed, otherwise if 5 previous candlestick's open price is higher than close price then sell order is placed. Reverse trade signal (true or false) - changes signal to its opposite (for buy - sell order is sent, for sell - buy order is sent)

Order settings:

Take Profit**



Stop Loss**



Lot size



Slippage**

Magic number



**These values are set in pips (0.0001). 1 pip = 10 points for 5 digits broker.





The logic behind Expert Advisor's algorithm

It may seem that single candlestick is not sufficient statistical data to identify the current trend, however if a trend is strong enough, then corresponding candlesticks will prevail and show up repeatedly.

Additional modes added to this strategy may detect current trend with higher accuracy. Signal lagging is from 1 up to 5 bars, depending on mode of operation.





Hedging (FIFO) and Order processing



This Expert Advisor is FIFO "First In First Out" compliant, therefore hedging is not possible. An order is sent by bar and closes by tick.