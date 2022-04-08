The Optimal Lot Calculator

With this indicator you have displayed on the chart the optimal lot size for the forex pair. No need for manual calculations or losing time on websites where you have to input the values to get the optimal lot size. When adding the indicator to your chart change the values for maximum risk percentage (lossPrc) and for maximum loss in pips (lossInPips). If you like to try first the indicator you can download by clicking on this LINK . ATTENTION: This only works with forex pairs and it doesn't wor