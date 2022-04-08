The Optimal Lot Calculator
- Utilities
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Alec Hilton Silva CoutoEconomics student on the final years with experience on trading and coding EA (python) looking to share and most important learn from the community to keep on learning path. Personal goal now is to find a mentor to learn more and find a job as trader in London.
- Version: 1.0
With this indicator you have displayed on the chart the optimal lot size for the forex pair. No need for manual calculations or losing time on websites where you have to input the values to get the optimal lot size. The indicator values are preset for maximum percentage risk is 2% and for maximum pips loss is 50. For a customizable version you can buy using the this LINK.
ATTENTION: This only works with forex pairs and it doesn't work on account deposits in YENS!!!!!!
Not helpful. Would have liked a Lot calculator that took the SL in pips, the desired risk and then calculated the amount size to achieve that risk. This doesn't deliver that.