CrossCorrelation

1
The indicator is designed to calculate the correlation between major pairs and display cross-pair of overbought or oversold labels on the price chart.

The idea is that strong divergences of major pairs lead to an exit from the "equilibrium" of the corresponding cross pairs. With sufficiently large divergences, which are displayed by the indicator, the cross-pair is usually corrected by entering the "equilibrium". For example: when working on EURAUD pair, the difference for the period specified in the settings for EURUSD and AUDUSD pairs is calculated and, if the difference exceeds the set threshold, the corresponding label is displayed on the chart. For major pairs, labels are displayed when the price changes by the set threshold.

Red labels are displayed for the overbought zone and blue labels - for the oversold zone.

The indicator does not display (not always) immediate changes in the direction of the price movement, which should be confirmed by other methods (for example: reversal figures, margin levels).


Parameters

  • bars to calc  - number of bars to calculate the correlation (default is 240)
  • Levels (%) - percentage of major pairs divergence, above which the corresponding labels are displayed on the chart (default is 2).


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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
Utilities
The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots. How to use To trade on margin zones, use the following rules: buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone; sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone; after opening a sell trade, place limit sell
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111992086 2023.07.08 06:51 
 

не работает

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