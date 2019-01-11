High Frequency EurUsd Rsi and Macd Trader

Magikarp Steady Flow EA is an intelligent fully automated robot that utilizes hedging, trending and martingale. This strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) for trends. Based on configurable lot values, the EA places orders by trend and Average True Range (ATR) data of the used symbol. The strategy is based on utilizing trend direction changes and optimizing order size and price placement. Whenever a trend direction change takes place, the EA would balance positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss orders and close all of the orders with the configurable profit in pips. The EA has flexible settings allowing you to change hedging ratio, number of orders, lot sizes, order frequency and closing profit.

This EA has passed tick data backtest from 2008 to 2018 with 99.9% accuracy.

The performance is optimized for EURUSD but can also be used on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, EURAUD.
Recommended minimum balance requirement is USD$10,000 for standard accounts.

Essence:
  • Built-in trend detection over multiple time frames
  • Built-in time filter, volatility filter and spread filter
  • Built-in order price following technique
  • Built-in automatic order balancing technique
  • Built-in lot size accelerating techniques

Expert Parameters:
Profit_Above_Breakeven_Pips - The default profit in pips for orders after break even when the orders are against the trend.

Breakeven_SL_Pips - After break even, the default stop loss in pips for orders against the trend.


AbsoluteBuySellRatio - The maximum buy and sell order ratio for hedging. For example, if there is a total of 4 lots of buy orders and AbsoluteBuySellRatio is set to the default 8, then the maximum total sell order volume is 8*4 = 32 lots.

Size_Multiplier - Every order except the 1st order is repeated how many times based on this value. For example, the default value 3 means buy orders 2 to 4 would use data from Buy2_TP_Pip and BuyLotSize_2, vice versa for sell orders.

Lot_Size_Multiplier - The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors.

Top_Division_Factor - The 2nd to 10th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Top_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the orders are placed from the current price.

Mid_Division_Factor - The 11th to 25th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Mid_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the orders are placed from the current price.

Bottom_Division_Factor - After the 26th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Bottom_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the order is placed from the current price.

Buy1OrderPipRange - Pips for the first buy order is placed from the current price.
Buy1OrderPipFollow - Pips for the first buy order would follow if the buy price for the buystop order continues to fall.
Buy1_TP_Pip ... Buy51_TP_Pip - Target Profit in pips for each buy order following the trend. If 0 is given, the previous non-zero value is used.

Sell1OrderPipRange - Pips for the first sell order is placed from the current price.
Sell1OrderPipFollow - Pips for the first sell order would follow if the sell price for the sellstop order continues to rise.
Sell1_TP_Pip ... Sell51_TP_Pip - Target Profit in pips for each sell order following the trend. If 0 is given, the previous non-zero value is used.

BuyLotSize_1 ... BuyLotSize_51 - Order size for the relative buy order.
SellLotSize_1 ... SellLotSize_51 - Order size for the relative sell order.

Order_Accelerator - Enabling this option accelerates the order placement frequency and size according to the built-in Elliot Wave strategy.

Manual_Rescue - If the account contains orders not placed by this EA, enabling this option allows the EA to execute strategies according to all of the orders with the same symbol.

DisplayInfoPanel - To show panel information
BuyDefenseMode - True would stop all buy order placements.
SellDefenseMode - True would stop all sell order placements.

Consecutive_Win_Booster - True would increase consecutive win trade lot sizes.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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This EA provides a steady return per year depending on the market with very little risk. If you are looking for something with higher risk and faster return, don't use this expert. Okay, this EA is an answer to my lovely clients where they requested for an EA that all they need to do is let it run and they don't need to worry (*Caution, at least the minimum balance) .   They don't want to care about risk and they would be able to casually place some orders (less than 5% margin please) based on
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