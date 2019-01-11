High Frequency EurUsd Rsi and Macd Trader

Magikarp Steady Flow EA is an intelligent fully automated robot that utilizes hedging, trending and martingale. This strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) for trends. Based on configurable lot values, the EA places orders by trend and Average True Range (ATR) data of the used symbol. The strategy is based on utilizing trend direction changes and optimizing order size and price placement. Whenever a trend direction change takes place, the EA would balance positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss orders and close all of the orders with the configurable profit in pips. The EA has flexible settings allowing you to change hedging ratio, number of orders, lot sizes, order frequency and closing profit.

This EA has passed tick data backtest from 2008 to 2018 with 99.9% accuracy.

The performance is optimized for EURUSD but can also be used on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, EURAUD.

Recommended minimum balance requirement is USD$10,000 for standard accounts.





Essence:

Built-in trend detection over multiple time frames

Built-in time filter, volatility filter and spread filter

Built-in order price following technique

Built-in automatic order balancing technique

Built-in lot size accelerating techniques







Expert Parameters:

Profit_Above_Breakeven_Pips - The default profit in pips for orders after break even when the orders are against the trend.

Breakeven_SL_Pips - After break even, the default stop loss in pips for orders against the trend.





AbsoluteBuySellRatio - The maximum buy and sell order ratio for hedging. For example, if there is a total of 4 lots of buy orders and AbsoluteBuySellRatio is set to the default 8, then the maximum total sell order volume is 8*4 = 32 lots.





Size_Multiplier - Every order except the 1st order is repeated how many times based on this value. For example, the default value 3 means buy orders 2 to 4 would use data from Buy2_TP_Pip and BuyLotSize_2, vice versa for sell orders.





Lot_Size_Multiplier - The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors.







Top_Division_Factor - The 2nd to 10th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Top_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the orders are placed from the current price.





Mid_Division_Factor - The 11th to 25th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Mid_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the orders are placed from the current price.





Bottom_Division_Factor - After the 26th * Size_Multiplier orders are placed according to (Average True Range / Bottom_Division_Factor). The higher the value, the closer the order is placed from the current price.





Buy1OrderPipRange - Pips for the first buy order is placed from the current price.

Buy1OrderPipFollow - Pips for the first buy order would follow if the buy price for the buystop order continues to fall.

Buy1_TP_Pip ... Buy51_TP_Pip - Target Profit in pips for each buy order following the trend. If 0 is given, the previous non-zero value is used.





Sell1OrderPipRange - Pips for the first sell order is placed from the current price.

Sell1OrderPipFollow - Pips for the first sell order would follow if the sell price for the sellstop order continues to rise.

Sell1_TP_Pip ... Sell51_TP_Pip - Target Profit in pips for each sell order following the trend. If 0 is given, the previous non-zero value is used.





BuyLotSize_1 ... BuyLotSize_51 - Order size for the relative buy order.



SellLotSize_1 ... SellLotSize_51 - Order size for the relative sell order.





Order_Accelerator - Enabling this option accelerates the order placement frequency and size according to the built-in Elliot Wave strategy.





Manual_Rescue - If the account contains orders not placed by this EA, enabling this option allows the EA to execute strategies according to all of the orders with the same symbol.

DisplayInfoPanel - To show panel information



BuyDefenseMode - True would stop all buy order placements.



SellDefenseMode - True would stop all sell order placements.