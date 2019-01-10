Gyarados Quick EurUsd Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 10 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Gyarados is based on the more flexible Magikarp EA. This version is optimised using previous tick data. Removing all of the compicated parameters, only leaving the settings that matter the most and the trading patterns users prefer.
This is an intelligent fully
automated EA that utilizes
hedging, trending and martingale. This strategy uses Moving Average
Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving
Averages (MA) for trends. The strategy is based on utilizing trend
direction changes and optimizing order size and price placement.
Whenever a trend direction change takes place, the EA would balance
positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss
orders and close all of the orders with profit.
This EA has passed tick data backtest from 2015 to 2018 with 99.9% accuracy.
- Built-in trend detection over multiple time frames
- Built-in time filter, volatility filter and spread filter
- Built-in order price following technique
- Built-in automatic order balancing technique
- Built-in lot size accelerating techniques
Expert Parameters:Lot_Size_Multiplier - The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors.
Order_Accelerator - Enabling this option accelerates the order placement frequency and size according to the built-in Elliot Wave strategy. Caution, enabling this setting may result in a higher margin requirement.
Manual_Rescue - If the account contains orders not placed by this EA, enabling this option allows the EA to execute strategies according to all of the orders with the same symbol.BuyDefenseMode - True would stop all buy order placements.
Consecutive_Win_Booster - True would increase consecutive win trade lot sizes.