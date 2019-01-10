Gyarados Quick EurUsd Trader

Gyarados is based on the more flexible Magikarp EA. This version is optimised using previous tick data. Removing all of the compicated parameters, only leaving the settings that matter the most and the trading patterns users prefer.

This is an intelligent fully automated EA that utilizes hedging, trending and martingale. This strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) for trends. The strategy is based on utilizing trend direction changes and optimizing order size and price placement. Whenever a trend direction change takes place, the EA would balance positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss orders and close all of the orders with profit.



This EA has passed tick data backtest from 2015 to 2018 with 99.9% accuracy. The performance is optimized for EURUSD but can also be used on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, EURAUD. Default settings recommend a minimum balance of USD$50,000 for standard accounts. (For smaller or larger accounts please change the Lot_Size_Multiplier setting)



Essence: Built-in trend detection over multiple time frames Built-in time filter, volatility filter and spread filter Built-in order price following technique Built-in automatic order balancing technique Built-in lot size accelerating techniques

Expert Parameters: Lot_Size_Multiplier - The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors.

- The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors. Order_Accelerator - Enabling this option accelerates the order placement frequency and size according to the built-in Elliot Wave strategy. Caution, enabling this setting may result in a higher margin requirement.

Manual_Rescue - If the account contains orders not placed by this EA, enabling this option allows the EA to execute strategies according to all of the orders with the same symbol. BuyDefenseMode - True would stop all buy order placements.

SellDefenseMode - True would stop all sell order placements. - True would stop all buy order placements. Consecutive_Win_Booster - True would increase consecutive win trade lot sizes.



