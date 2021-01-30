Gyarados Ultimate EurUsd Trader

This EA provides a steady return per year depending on the market with very little risk.

If you are looking for something with higher risk and faster return, don't use this expert.



Okay, this EA is an answer to my lovely clients where they requested for an EA that all they need to do is let it run and they don't need to worry (*Caution, at least the minimum balance).

They don't want to care about risk and they would be able to casually place some orders (less than 5% margin please) based on my thumbs up and thumbs down trend indicators.

Gyarados Ultimate is based on the more aggressive Gyarados.





This EA has passed tick data backtest from 2012 to 2021 with 99.9% accuracy random spread 25-35 pips, slippage and exotic bars enabled. The performance is just optimized for EURUSD. Special request for other symbols can also be made.

Default settings recommend a minimum balance of USD$50,000 for 1:200 standard accounts.



Essence: Built-in trend detection over multiple time frames (Now showing the trends as thumbs up thumbs down)

Built-in time filter, volatility filter and spread filter Built-in order price following technique Built-in automatic order balancing technique Built-in lot size accelerating techniques

Expert Parameters: Lot_Size_Multiplier - The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors.

- The multiplier for every order size. This is a handy feature when larger or smaller accounts are used and lot sizes need to be multiplied by different factors. Order_Accelerator - Enabling this option accelerates the order placement frequency and size according to the built-in Elliot Wave strategy. Caution, enabling this setting may result in a higher margin requirement.

Manual_Rescue - If the account contains orders not placed by this EA, enabling this option allows the EA to execute strategies according to all of the orders with the same symbol. BuyDefenseMode - True would stop all buy order placements.

SellDefenseMode - True would stop all sell order placements. - True would stop all buy order placements. Consecutive_Win_Booster - True would increase the trade lot sizes after each consecutive win.





