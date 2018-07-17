CheckOnlineStatusMq4

Check Online-Status monitors your terminal.

If its connection to the server is interrupted for longer time, you will receive an email and/or a push notification, depending on what your settings. You can find out how long the terminal has been offline and can judge the quality of your brokers and/or the provider of your VPS after some time. Remember, the terminal manages and controls your money. Everything hangs in the air if it has no connection to the server!

Check Online-Status displays the three important elements about the online status of the terminal:

  1. prev_calculated: sometimes the terminal sets prev_calculated to zero, forcing an indicator to recalculate the historical bars of the chart.
  2. ping: Sometimes the terminal switches to another server of the broker.
  3. connected: Displays the connection status. A '~' symbolizes an working connection, # a disconnection, that means the server is not responding by what ever reason. An '*' at the end of the line indicates that an e-mail has been sent.

The last entry about the status is shown in the first line of their respective section. Displayed are the server time and the local time of the pc (vps).

You can define the following input variables for the indicator:

  1. Number of mSec for OnTimer()[min=100] - To specify the time interval in milliseconds (mSec) after which Check Online-Status the online status is checked again. The minimum is 100 mSec, smaller values would unnecessarily overload the system. But remember that Check online status is activated by OnCalculate() (every new tick) and OnTimer().
  2. Show Status as Comment on Chart (Yes/No) - Display of information as comment on the main chart.
  3. Print Status Changes to the Exert-Log (Yes/No) - Print the messages to the expert log.
  4. Minutes of Disconnection to Send Mail, 0=no Mails - E-mails are sent if the terminal is not connected to the server for longer than the entered number of minutes. 0 means that no e-mails will be sent.
  5. Minutes of Disconnection to Send Push, 0=no Push - Push notifications are sent if the terminal is not connected to the server for longer than the entered number of minutes. 0 means that no push notifications will be sent.


If the indicator displays the status on the chart as a comment, you see:

  • In the top line you see the name of the directory of your terminal (the first 6 characters), the server of your broker, the settings and whether a connection currently exists or not.
  • Below that the three sections: 1) the loaded bars of the actual chart, 2) the recent ping and 3) the connection.

If available, the last 6 events are displayed, each in one line. In the image of the chart you can see for example that the terminal lost the connection to the server (the demo server of MetaQuotes) on Saturday 30 June 2018 at 22:10:42 and was able to restore it about 3 minutes later. Both times emails and/or push notifications were sent because the interruption lasted longer than the set 1 minute.


The Emails and the Push-Notification

In the subject of the email you see:

MAIL-T1 MetaQuotes-Demo, 2018.06.30 22:13 connected

T1 is the directory (respectively its first 6 characters) of the terminal, then follows the name of the server and the time at which the email was sent.

In the body of the email you see the last 6 lines about the connections the same way you seem them on the chart:

~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:13:16    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  *
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:10:42     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  *
~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:08:51    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:08:03     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074
~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:01:50    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:01:45     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074

Push notifications have a subject line, but, due to the limitation to 255 characters, only the latest status message!

After a push notification has been sent, the next one can only be sent 1 minute later. This is to prevent too many push notification being sent.

I hope it helps you!

PS.: Please note further information at the beginning of the discussion!

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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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CheckOnlineStatus
Carl Schreiber
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Check Online-Status monitors your terminal. If its connection to the server is interrupted for longer time, you will receive an email and/or a push notification, depending on what your settings. You can find out how long the terminal has been offline and can judge the quality of your brokers and/or the provider of your VPS after some time. Remember, the terminal manages and controls your money. Everything hangs in the air if it has no connection to the server! Check Online-Status displays the th
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