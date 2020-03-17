CheckOnlineStatus

Check Online-Status monitors your terminal.

If its connection to the server is interrupted for longer time, you will receive an email and/or a push notification, depending on what your settings. You can find out how long the terminal has been offline and can judge the quality of your brokers and/or the provider of your VPS after some time. Remember, the terminal manages and controls your money. Everything hangs in the air if it has no connection to the server!

Check Online-Status displays the three important elements about the online status of the terminal:

  1. prev_calculated: sometimes the terminal sets prev_calculated to zero, forcing an indicator to recalculate the historical bars of the chart.
  2. ping: Sometimes the terminal switches to another server of the broker.
  3. connected: Displays the connection status. A '~' symbolizes an working connection, # a disconnection, that means the server is not responding by what ever reason. An '*' at the end of the line indicates that an e-mail has been sent.

The last entry about the status is shown in the first line of their respective section. Displayed are the server time and the local time of the pc (vps).

You can define the following input variables for the indicator:

  1. Number of mSec for OnTimer()[min=100] - To specify the time interval in milliseconds (mSec) after which Check Online-Status the online status is checked again. The minimum is 100 mSec, smaller values would unnecessarily overload the system. But remember that Check online status is activated by OnCalculate() (every new tick) and OnTimer().
  2. Show Status as Comment on Chart (Yes/No) - Display of information as comment on the main chart.
  3. Print Status Changes to the Exert-Log (Yes/No) - Print the messages to the expert log.
  4. Minutes of Disconnection to Send Mail, 0=no Mails - E-mails are sent if the terminal is not connected to the server for longer than the entered number of minutes. 0 means that no e-mails will be sent.
  5. Minutes of Disconnection to Send Push, 0=no Push - Push notifications are sent if the terminal is not connected to the server for longer than the entered number of minutes. 0 means that no push notifications will be sent.

If the indicator displays the status on the chart as a comment, you see:

  • In the top line you see the name of the directory of your terminal (the first 6 characters), the server of your broker, the settings and whether a connection currently exists or not.
  • Below that the three sections: 1) the loaded bars of the actual chart, 2) the recent ping and 3) the connection.

If available, the last 6 events are displayed, each in one line. In the image of the chart you can see for example that the terminal lost the connection to the server (the demo server of MetaQuotes) on Saturday 30 June 2018 at 22:10:42 and was able to restore it about 3 minutes later. Both times emails and/or push notifications were sent because the interruption lasted longer than the set 1 minute.


The Emails and the Push-Notification

In the subject of the email you see:

MAIL-T1 MetaQuotes-Demo, 2018.06.30 22:13 connected

T1 is the directory (respectively its first 6 characters) of the terminal, then follows the name of the server and the time at which the email was sent.

In the body of the email you see the last 6 lines about the connections the same way you seem them on the chart:

~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:13:16    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  *
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:10:42     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  *
~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:08:51    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:08:03     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074
~ Connected     ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:01:50    MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074  
# ConnBroke    ServTime: 2018.06.29 23:59:56     locTime: 2018.06.30 22:01:45     MetaQuotes-Demo: ..4074

Push notifications have a subject line, but, due to the limitation to 255 characters, only the latest status message!

After a push notification has been sent, the next one can only be sent 1 minute later. This is to prevent too many push notification being sent.

I hope it helps you!

PS.: Please note further information at the beginning of the discussion!

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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CheckOnlineStatusMq4
Carl Schreiber
Utilities
Check Online-Status monitors your terminal. If its connection to the server is interrupted for longer time, you will receive an email and/or a push notification, depending on what your settings. You can find out how long the terminal has been offline and can judge the quality of your brokers and/or the provider of your VPS after some time. Remember, the terminal manages and controls your money. Everything hangs in the air if it has no connection to the server! Check Online-Status displays the th
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