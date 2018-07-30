Doji Engulfing Paths Mt5 Demo

Doji Engulfing Paths enables to get signals and data about the doji and the engulfing patterns on charts. It makes it possible to get opportunities from trends, and to follow the directional moves to get some profits on the forex and stocks markets.

It is a good advantage to take all the appearing opportunities with reversal signals and direct signals in order to obtain some profits on the forex market.

With the demo version, only the signals starting with the 20th candle or bar are available.


System features

With fast execution, it allows to register directly the information about the new doji patterns on a chart and starts with the last candle available before the current candle or bar on the chart.

The utility shows a sign on the chart in order to indicate where the doji is located on this chart.

It enables to get the same functions with the engulfing patterns: it could precisely indicate with a graphical object and sign on the chart the positions of new engulfing patterns.


Recommendations

First, select the maximal number of previous candles and bars to display on the charts.

The maximum is 1000 bar shifts, previously to the current bar. The result will be the display of the exact locations of dojis and engulfing patterns on the technical charts.


Special addition

The Doji Engulfing Paths is a utility that could run independently to other available and additional EAs and indicators on the selected list of charts.

It enables to follow the direction of the trend and select entry levels for reversals of instruments available and the correct period of time with timeframes. When a doji appears on an uptrend for example, it is the right period of time to go for a reversal and open a short position on the instrument.

According to the directions, when an engulfing pattern occurs on an uptrend and with the same direction, it is possible to continue the directional move and to go to open a long position on this trend move.

That is supposed to enable profits on the forex market.


Inputs

  • num_Of_Shifts: number of bars to display
  • color_Doji_PL: color of the signal for uptrends and downtrends with dojis
    • clr_Green_H
    • clr_Aqua_H
    • clr_Orange_H
    • clr_Beige_H
    • clr_Violet_H
  • color_Engulfing_Up: color of the signals for uptrends with engulfings
    • clr_Green_H
    • clr_Aqua_H
    • clr_Orange_H
    • clr_Beige_H
    • clr_Violet_H
  • color_Engulfing_Down: color of the signals for downtrends with engulfings
    • clr_Red_LH
    • clr_Yellow_LH
    • clr_LightViolet_LH
    • clr_Magenta_LH
    • clr_LightYellow_LH
  • Signals: list of signals to display, only dojis, only engulfing, or both of the systems
    • mode_Doji_H: only dojis
    • mode_Engulfing_Up: only engulfing on up directions
    • mode_Engulfing_Down: only engulfing on down directions
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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