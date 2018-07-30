Doji Engulfing Paths Mt5

Doji Engulfing Paths enables to get signals and data about the doji and the engulfing patterns on charts. It makes it possible to get opportunities from trends, and to follow the directional moves to get some profits on the forex and stocks markets.

It is a good advantage to take all the appearing opportunities with reversal signals and direct signals in order to obtain some profits on the forex market.


System features

With fast execution, it allows to register directly the information about the new doji patterns on a chart and starts with the last candle available before the current candle or bar on the chart.

The utility shows a sign on the chart in order to indicate where the doji is located on this chart.

It enables to get the same functions with the engulfing patterns: it could precisely indicate with a graphical object and sign on the chart the positions of new engulfing patterns.


Recommendations

First, select the maximal number of previous candles and bars to display on the charts.

The maximum is 1000 bar shifts, previously to the current bar. The result will be the display of the exact locations of dojis and engulfing patterns on the technical charts.


Special addition

The Doji Engulfing Paths is a utility that could run independently to other available and additional EAs and indicators on the selected list of charts.

It enables to follow the direction of the trend and select entry levels for reversals of instruments available and the correct period of time with timeframes. When a doji appears on an uptrend for example, it is the right period of time to go for a reversal and open a short position on the instrument.

According to the directions, when an engulfing pattern occurs on an uptrend and with the same direction, it is possible to continue the directional move and to go to open a long position on this trend move.

That is supposed to enable profits on the forex market.


Inputs

  • num_Of_Shifts: number of bars to display
  • color_Doji_PL: color of the signal for uptrends and downtrends with dojis
    • clr_Green_H
    • clr_Aqua_H
    • clr_Orange_H
    • clr_Beige_H
    • clr_Violet_H
  • color_Engulfing_Up: color of the signals for uptrends with engulfings
    • clr_Green_H
    • clr_Aqua_H
    • clr_Orange_H
    • clr_Beige_H
    • clr_Violet_H
  • color_Engulfing_Down: color of the signals for downtrends with engulfings
    • clr_Red_LH
    • clr_Yellow_LH
    • clr_LightViolet_LH
    • clr_Magenta_LH
    • clr_LightYellow_LH
  • Signals: list of signals to display, only dojis, only engulfing, or both of the systems
    • mode_Doji_H: only dojis
    • mode_Engulfing_Up: only engulfing on up directions
    • mode_Engulfing_Down: only engulfing on down directions
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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