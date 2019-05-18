MaxiFinishTrend 2

4.78

 Smart trading system. All timeframes, currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals... All MT4 and any screens and template are configured automatically. A beginner will simply trade based on a signal. The parameters of a unique flexible algorithm are open in settings.

    Idea 1:  In addition to “BUY/SELL”, signal “GET PROFIT” are given at extreme points. This tactic increases the result - you have profits when maximum and have more transactions. If "Take Profit" or "Stop Loss" triggered, or if you closed the trade, this indicator will soon give a new signal in the same direction - when the trend continues after a rollback, or in the opposite direction - if the trend changes.  

Are available  "Signal Optimizer" and signal filters: "Filter_Stoch_M15" (signals only in the direction of stochastic M15),  "Filter_Stoch_H1", and indicating risky trading "TrendLine_Gray_when_risk".

    Idea 2: You can accurately select the moment of the transaction. Lines of stochastics M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 are synchronized in one window. Their reversals (enter points), and movements every minute, can be seen on one chart through all timeframes.

    Idea 3: A compact SCANNER of currency activity, which automatically switches the chart with a new signal to top screen. Clicking symbols on the scanner, you can easily create the charts you need. The "COLOR_SCHEME" template you configured on 1 chart is automatically copied to a new chart and an indicator with your settings is installed there. You can change settings and timeframes on each chart.

    Idea 4: When “Take Profit/Stop Loss” is triggered, giving signal and that chart switches to the foreground automatically.

+ Is Calculating and shown on chart:  Currently available LOT SIZE (also in dollars);  PROFIT (+Commission +SWAP) of all orders on this chart;  Recommended take profit.

+ Controlled, tracked and shown: CURRENT SPREAD, ticks volume, tick value.  If the indicator is LOCKED, you will see. Open orders and signals are tracked.

+ Displayed on charts: Colored trend lines, order icons and lines, buy, sell, close signal arrows, historical order icons.

+ Template automatic installation. One click to write a screenshot of chart to disk. All for your comfortable trading.

Signals are given on chart and messages : sound in English , to email and MQID to mobile.

Trading is simple - open and close orders based on signals.

Indicator no repaint.


Input Settings:

       - Most of the names are understandable - put what you want to turn on or off. If you wish to change the parameters, set COLOR_SCHEME = 3.

       - SignalLine_Main_MA_Period - for fine tuning of the main period of the Signal Line. Put in Input = 26 or 52 or 104 or other and look at the chart after Init for what value the signals are more accurate, so trade.

       - Signal_Sensitivity - to fine tune the indicator sensitivity. Effective values are multiples of PI = 3.14, for example 1.57 or 6.28 and the like. This is the setting to signalling sooner or later.

    You can always tune , how accurate and often you want to receive signals.

    Control and protection:

         - In case of data errors in the quotes, get the message, for example, "Data H4 not found!".

         - If you enter incorrect parameters, get the message "Data Input error. Please Edit ...".

         - Control of signals - if you hear "beep" (Signal Suppression Sound = true) - make BUY or SELL according to the SignalLine color.

         - When the indicator programm is locked, the icon on the [Signal] button will stop flashing.

         - Signals will be correct if the indicator is received from the site mql5.com or MetaTrader.

      Good advice:

           - Do not rush to enter if you are not sure - click [Signal] button to wait for the next one. Trade where more Activity and Tick Value and  less Spread.

           - Close the BUY order, having received the SELL signal, and vice versa.

           - When good profit decreases - close without signals. This indicator "knows" what you have closed and fast give a new signal.

           - Put "Recommended Take profit" and Stop Loss > 280 Points (28 for 4 digits MT), if you are going to turn off the computer.

           - For maximum success study the [Comments].

        Free download [USER MANUAL.EN].

        The newest information is always on the MQL5 website.

        Warnings:

        1. Non Multi Tester limits functions in Free Demo version. Before the first test, click [Indicator Properties] - [Reset], then in [Input] write your Scan Symbols exactly like in your MT4, for example GBPUSD.ffx. 

        If after Init there are no stochastic lines on the chart, switch Period to h4 then to m1. The Terminal will download all quotes and stochastics will appear. The first test requires a long load of many threads, the next tests will start quickly. 

        The first test make on the M1 period. Try different settings for _MA_Period, _Sensitivity, _Optimizer at different periods.

        2. After purchasing, put the indicator on a new blank chart and it will automatically adjust as shown in the screenshots.

        Write to author for confidential instructions on setting and trading.

        About the author read [ Profile ]. VERY IMPORTANT: There, read the answers to frequently asked questions - FAQ.

        From Metatrader-Market click [View on site] - all reviews and comments.  See video tests m1, m15, h1 on YouTube.

        Reviews 37
        rajivcau
        534
        rajivcau 2025.09.09 23:15 
         

        Fantastic piece of software, I like and use it so much that I developed a Maxi - Arrow EA for it, which trades on either/ or the Hollow and Solid arrow, In addition I threw in a Universal EA to add any indicator...love the Indicator...Thanks man...

        Frank Paetsch
        7501
        Frank Paetsch 2023.08.10 00:25 
         

        Fantastic indicator, just follow the author's instructions. Great support from the author. Thank you

        molicsbolics
        171
        molicsbolics 2023.08.02 15:28 
         

        This indicator is great for selective scalping and great for getting the timing of entry right, waiting for that exact moment. I use it manually without relying on the signals but using the stochastic crosses with price action. Need to watch out, (stay out) during explosive news and session changes as they can alter the price action significantly for some pairs. Using M15 chart to check overall direction eg with standard stochastic on it pointing the same way as the indicator before trading. Still learning how to read all the multi time period stochastic waves and how they interact. The 5 and 15 especially. Thank you Stsiapan for great product

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        Stochastics Multi not delayed Step Stoch
        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4 (2)
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        !!! In [CodeBase] I published Mql4 indicator code. Download the code for free!!! (You have to adapt the code when you update the terminal). This indicator is a trader's tool. It shows the movement of stochastics on all periods and symbols: М1, М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4 every minute (the time scale from the current to -240 minutes, i.e. tha last 4 hours). Step_Stoch overcomes the disadvantage of stochastic indicators - lagging. For example, a rise after a fall on H1 (or M30) after can be seen on a usu
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        rajivcau
        534
        rajivcau 2025.09.09 23:15 
         

        Fantastic piece of software, I like and use it so much that I developed a Maxi - Arrow EA for it, which trades on either/ or the Hollow and Solid arrow, In addition I threw in a Universal EA to add any indicator...love the Indicator...Thanks man...

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2025.09.10 07:59
        Thank you for such a great review and for your five stars... I'm glad that you like my indicator so much and that it helps you earn money!!!!!
        rhendin
        180
        rhendin 2024.01.08 15:39 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Frank Paetsch
        7501
        Frank Paetsch 2023.08.10 00:25 
         

        Fantastic indicator, just follow the author's instructions. Great support from the author. Thank you

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2023.12.31 11:27
        Thank you very much for your five stars !
        molicsbolics
        171
        molicsbolics 2023.08.02 15:28 
         

        This indicator is great for selective scalping and great for getting the timing of entry right, waiting for that exact moment. I use it manually without relying on the signals but using the stochastic crosses with price action. Need to watch out, (stay out) during explosive news and session changes as they can alter the price action significantly for some pairs. Using M15 chart to check overall direction eg with standard stochastic on it pointing the same way as the indicator before trading. Still learning how to read all the multi time period stochastic waves and how they interact. The 5 and 15 especially. Thank you Stsiapan for great product

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2023.08.02 18:45
        Thanks for your 5 stars and for the great smart real trader review!
        Muhammad Arshad Durrani
        427
        Muhammad Arshad Durrani 2023.06.02 06:07 
         

        I have been using similar Stoch strategy even before buying this Indicator. Bought this excellent indicator and suggested developer to include Stoch Time frame filter which he recently added. I am sure with this new settings this would be an excellent tool for my manual trading. Thank you

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2023.06.02 07:03
        Thank you for 5 stars and your great suggestion to improve the indicator !!!!!
        Yin Zhi Long
        238
        Yin Zhi Long 2022.10.08 14:44 
         

        用在15分钟图失败率好高...在6-7/10/2022操作,超过40次交易,有10次失败

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2023.07.21 02:14
        I sent you "Instructions and tips for best use"... If out of 40 trades 30 win, then I wish you to become rich quickly !!!!!
        Pandya Dharmendra Prafulchandra
        747
        Pandya Dharmendra Prafulchandra 2022.08.20 09:15 
         

        Really great work done.

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.08.20 16:24
        Thank you for choosing my product and for your 5 star rating! I sent you a PM with setup instructions and tips for efficient use.
        2100913253
        19
        2100913253 2022.07.12 09:02 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Wolfgang Rockert
        2457
        Wolfgang Rockert 2022.06.09 10:55 
         

        Great tool for your Trading !!!

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.09.06 02:12
        Thank you very much for your honest review 5 stars !!!!! I wish you success and profit !!!!! ___P.S.___WHO IS NOT SHOWN 5 stars review, click my name and see screenshots real reviews.
        Esther Waithera Kabugu
        503
        Esther Waithera Kabugu 2022.05.06 19:17 
         

        This is a great Indicator, I am testing it by entering with the notifications of buy and sell on TF 15m and it is doing excellently great.

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.05.08 05:51
        Thank you so much for your 5 stars !!!!!
        I will work on extensions of the indicator functions for your comfortable trading!
        Segun
        97
        Segun 2022.05.06 10:40 
         

        This indicator is the worst that I have ever seen. If possible, I will give it zero star rating! The accuracy rate is around 20%, so 80% of your trades will end in loss. Buy this indicator only if you want to waste your money... It will wipe out your trading account. Believe me, nobody will not want an indicator that makes money, but this one is a total loss. It usually keeps the same signal even when the trend is strongly going on opposite till entire account is wiped out. Don't be deceived by whatever the author may say in his response. There are better indicators in this market. It is better to keep your money than losing it... This is my honest review.

        Shauhin B
        49
        Shauhin B 2022.04.19 10:42 
         

        it is a very complete trade system that makes trading easy with less stress.thank you MR. Kreidzich

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.04.19 13:01
        Thank you very much for your honest review and for your 5 stars! I wish you success and profit !
        ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
        2943
        ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2022.04.04 19:31 
         

        I have not found value in this indicator. The author is unresponsive. Stochastic is too busy and difficult to read.

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.05.16 01:04
        ... Everyone can see how the author responds to you too in Comments #228, #229... Why did you write a lie ?... People may think that you wrote a fake review ...
        mutantkeeper
        363
        mutantkeeper 2022.03.16 03:51 
         

        After 1 day test, It paid itself 70 times fold on the first day with the real account. I feel bad for only renting it. Thank you so much

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.03.16 12:57
        And thank you very much for the great review! I hope that the opportunity for everyone to both rent and buy will return soon. Thanks also for your screenshot (Comment #221) of real trading. + $ 2102 for 9 hours is great. I wish everyone.
        khll62
        123
        khll62 2022.01.19 21:47 
         

        شكرا لك عمل رائع وجميل

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.01.20 00:28
        وشكرًا لك على 5 نجوم!
        --------------------RU
        И я вам благодарен за ваши 5 звезд !
        astri453
        50
        astri453 2021.11.15 12:25 
         

        you are the real master. I am so lucky find your indicator. and with the great price. Thank you Master.

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2021.11.15 15:54
        Thank you for your kind words and for five stars !!!!!
        Abdu Rais Bin Patani
        1024
        Abdu Rais Bin Patani 2021.11.07 14:32 
         

        very good and useful indicator

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2021.11.07 22:59
        Thank you very much for your 5 stars !!!!! Thanks also for your suggestions for improving Alert! I will follow your advice in the comment to continue good deeds and will improve and keep the indicator in excellent combat condition!
        ---------------------RU
        Большое спасибо за ваши 5 звезд !!!!! Спасибо и за ваши предложения по улучшениям Alert ! Я последую вашему совету в комментарии продолжать хорошие дела и буду улучшать и поддерживать индикатор в боевом отличном состоянии !
        Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
        684
        Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola 2021.10.11 01:38 
         

        so far so good one of the bests indicators out there for a great price thanks!

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2021.11.07 03:22
        Thanks for the great feedback and your 5 stars !!!!!
        Phan The Khuong
        353
        Phan The Khuong 2021.09.28 19:39 
         

        All I can say is 5 stars. it is the best indicator that I have found so far in this market. simple but work.

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2021.09.28 23:00
        Thank you very much for your five stars!
        Arhyel Mshelia
        481
        Arhyel Mshelia 2021.09.17 17:09 
         

        I must say this product is superb with great potential am still trying to get very familiar with it but the results are good and far better than so many other more expensive one's in the market i must also commend the author for his patience and professionalism in answering all my questions and making recommendations as to how best the indicator can be used thank you Sir will update more as i use it

        so am updating

        Hey Stsiapan

        been getting familiar with the product i have gone through previous comments in the comments section and i picked a lot of important tips from your replies i tell you my trading has improved and my profits you have really put in so much effort to improve your indicator please consider creating an EA it will be fantastic. Yeah and today i made a 5percent return on my capital cheers man.

        11/5/2022

        So am back i have had the indicator for 6 months plus now, and in all sincerity its a superb product its not the Holy grail but if you take time to get familiar with it its worth every penny.

        How i trade== i trade only during the London and New York session i open 1min charts on the pairs am trading for the day then open one chart on 15min with symbol changer i wait for signals on the 1min then i check the 15min of that pair to confirm trend direction i scalp for 10 to 15pips except gold i go for 25 to 30pips.

        I still give my 5 star review

        Stsiapan Kreidzich
        4957
        Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2021.09.21 19:14
        Thanks for the great feedback and 5 stars !!!!!
        ---------------------RU
        Спасибо за отличный отзыв и за 5 звезд !!!!!
        12
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