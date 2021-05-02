NearTheMarket

NearTheMarket is a fully automated trading EA  with an excelent predicting criteria to enter into Market. First it opens market orders, buy or sell, with a predefined Take Profit. If after a specified time the trade is still open, the robobot deletes the Take Profit and opens a limited order with a lots amount equal to a multiple of lots of the market order.

The mission of the robot is to get the PayOffPrice (average price of the net position) closer to market price.

Again, if open orders are on both sides the robot opens a new limited order on the side with more open lots when the PayOffPrice is under or over, a certain amount of points respect to the market price.

So, trade is closed by Take Profit or, all together, by a Closing Function when a target profit is reached.

In the free version no input parameter are available, execpt MaxSpread  value.

You can use or test the robot on a real or demo account, type ECN or STP,  with a minimum amount of 10.000 USD or equivalent and  with a leverage 1:500. I suggest to start with EURUSD M1.

Normally the drawdown should not go over 30% of the balance. The spread applied by the broker may be up to 20 points (2 pip).


Principal input parameters:

MaxSpread             - set the maximun value when your broker does not apply a commission. With a commission the MaxSpread must be around 2. 


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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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