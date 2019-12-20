Ea Stepper is a fully automated expert advisor for the mt4 platform,which can be used for short/medium/and long term strategies. The strategy is to find periods of very low volatility to place entries in the direction of daily trend. If trend direction changes and an open trade is in loss, a scaled lot trade will be opened in the opposite direction. It includes money management features such as an auto lot feature and stop loss by equity percentage to control risk.



SUGGESTED CONDITIONS:



ECN account with lowest spreads and commissions possible



Hedging Account Leverage 500:1



VPS is suggested



Minimum Deposit of $1000 suggested (can run with lower)





INPUT PARAMETERS (parameters IN_ALL_CAPITALS are suggested to optimize first):

MaxLotSize: Maximum Lotsize to trade, can be separate from broker's max lot size.



MaxSpread: In points, will not trade if spread is higher than this. Highly suggested to set this to your broker's advertised average spread.

MagicNumber1: Differentiates trades from other EA's across the account. Make sure it is unique!

MagicNumber2: Differentiates trades from other EA's across the account. Make sure it is unique!

StartHour: trading starts on this hour



StopHour: trading stops on this hour



AutoLot: Automatically scale lot size according to account size.



AutoLotMargin: Amount for AutoLot calculation.



InitialLot: Lot size per amount of AutoLotMargin. Example: InitialLot = 0.01, AutoLotMargin is $500, and account equity is $1500, unscaled trade size = 0.03 lot.

SCALEDLOT_TRADES: Number of consecutive win trades to scale. Scaling calculation is current lotsize + initiallot*consecutive wins up to variable value. 0 turns scaling off.



MaxOpenTrades: Total number of simultaneously open trades.



RESTART_BY_EQUITY%: Resets the method for calculating how many trades to scale by consecutive wins. Helps control risk.



EQUITY_DRAWDOWN_SL%: A SOFT equity stoploss. Percent of account equity at the time a trade is placed to allow for drawdown before closing trades. Trading will continue on next signal. Mainly used to manage risk of scaled lot trades, or as virtual SL. Also restarts consecutive win scaling.



Hard_Equity_Sl%: Stops trading after this amount of absolute drawdown.

HardEquityStopLossMode: Use Absolute or Relative drawdown for Hard_Equity_SL%



Profit_Target%: Desired percentage of profit before action. Can turn off or restart.



RestartOnTarget: If True, EA will continue trading but will increase the minimum account equity level in Absolute Mode by Profit_Target%



SLTimeframe: ATR Time Frame to set Stop Loss level.

MinTpPoints: Minimum points for take profit, will be default if TP_TIMEFRAME points is less than the entered value. To use FIXED TP set TP_TIMEFRAME to 1 minute.

TP_TIMEFRAME: ATR Time Frame to set Take Profit level.



TSPoints: Points after which to engage BE Trail Stop on recovery trades. 0 = disabled

RecoveryDirection: Sets whether scaled lot trade should be placed Against Price Direction, With, or Both (Bidirectionally), this setting requires a hedging account or else Against should be selected. OFF to disable.

LotScale: Multiplier of InitialLot when recovery mechanism engages.



TREND_TIMEFRAME: Sets Timeframe for main trend indicator.

ATR_CALCULATION: Which calculation to use for setting ATR entry thresh hold.

ATR_MA_PERIOD: Period for ATR Moving Average calculation.



ATRTimeFrame1: Time Frame for 1st ATR indicator.



ATRperiod1: Period for 1st ATR Indicator.



ATRTimeFrame2: Time Frame for 2nd ATR indicator.



ATRperiod2: Period for 2nd ATR Indicator.



DEMARKER_ENTRY: Whether to use RSI filter for entry



DEMARKER_MA_PERIOD: Period for RSI filter.

DeMarkerTimeFrame: Time frame for Demarker indicator



DeMarkerPeriod: Period for RSI entry indicator.

ENTRY_TIMEFRAME: Timeframe on which entry is decided, entry frequency.







NOTES:



If you have any questions or concerns with the EA's operation or on how to install or optimize please feel free to PM me. I am not always at this but will do my absolute best to respond to your concerns as quickly as possible. Feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome, happy trading!