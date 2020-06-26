FRT PriceAction Lite

Trades are normaly closed one by one. When an open trades must be recoverd, the EA opens reverse trades using the same criteria of standard orders.

This EA opens trades when a trend inversion occurs.

This is the free and limited version of the FRT PriceAction Pro.

I suggest to use this EA, first with EURUSD at M1 or D1 , on an ECN account with a good leverage and low spread + commissions (not over 7 USD per lot).

If you attach the robot to more than one parity on the same account, remember to change the MagicNumber for each parity.

To reduce execution latency I suggest to put the EA on a VPS.





Main input parameters:





TradingType : 1 - conservative 2- aggressive ( on this version only aggressive);

MM : (not available on this version);

RiskPercent : (not available on this version);

Lots : limited to 0.01;

MaxSpread : max amount in points to open trades;

BarsCount : count of bars considered by the EA for its strategy;

BarsCountFront : count of bars considered by the EA to select the MaxHigh or the MinLow;

BarsCountBack : count of bars considered by the EA to detect the inversion;

BarLength : amount in points considered by the EA before opening trades;

BLDivisor : divisor of BarLength to verify the inversion validity ;

PointsToClose : amount in points to calculate profit target to close trades (Lots * PointsToClose);

CommPerLots : amount of commission per lot applied by the broker (ex: 7);