RP Trinity

The indicator displays potential entry points on a trend, displaying buy level, sell level and golden point which will determine where to get out of the trade or trail your stops.

If an entry is detected, the indicator shows and Arrow, either pointing down for Short and up for Long positions.

When the golden point is passed during a trade, it will start drawing potential points for trailing, is then up to you how to manage your trade.

This indicator has been built for best results on H1 Time frame.

The Indicator bases its entries and exits on:

MACD Parabolic SAR Stochastic Relative Vigor Index Force Moving Average And some custom formulas made by me

I welcome anyone that wants to contribute, do not hesitate to contact me.