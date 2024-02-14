Not according to plan

The new version of MirrorSoftware 2021 has been completely rewriten and optimized. This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the graphics and the configuration mode have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work): MirrorController (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER