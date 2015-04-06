NC Tendency EA

NC Tendency EA is a trending single EA system that supports single currency or multi currency operations.

  • Trend is determined according to the last 20 K-line. Depending on the detected trend, the EA opens either long or short trades.
  • It sends an order in accordance with the trend direction daily at 4:00 am (GMT+2 ).
  • Uses fixed stop loss and take profit, human intervention not needed.
  • It opens only one order per day for each symbol. No new orders will be placed until the order is closed, but a new reverse order will be placed if the trend reverses the next day.


Parameter

  • Lots - Order Lots
  • Suffix - currency suffix (such as EURUSDpro, specify pro)
  • TimeZone - Platform Time Zone (GMT + 2 is set to 2 and GMT-8 is set to -8)
  • onlyChart - the EA will only work with the current chart currency (set to false for the EA to work with other currencies, the MT4 platform's EA test function must be set to true)


Settings

  • If OnlyChart is set to true, it is recommended to set 0.01 lots per every 200 USD
  • If OnlyChart is set to false, it is recommended to set 0.01 lots per every 600 USD
  • Automated fixed stop loss is used for all trades


Recommended pairs and timeframes

  • D1:EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,AUDUSD,NZDUSD
  • Leverage >=50:1


Author

  • E-Mail: niubechen@hotmail.com
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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NC Night EA is an ultra-short-term EA system based on moving average during the night swing market, supporting single currency or multi-currency operations. Short-term operation when oscillating at night. According to the average movement of the swing period, judge the timing of entry. Set the stop loss range by yourself and the risk is more controllable The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too. Parameters MoneyManagementType: Fund management mod
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