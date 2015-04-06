NC Tendency EA

NC Crazy Line EA is an automatic Expert Advisor based on RSI and moving average. An order is placed when the moving average and RSI have a short-term breakout signal. If a false breakout occurs, new orders are opened when the loss reaches the specified stop loss in pips. Set the stop loss range by yourself and the risk is more controllable The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too. The minimum required deposit is $1000, but it is recommended not to