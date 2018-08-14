NC Crazy Line EA

NC Crazy Line EA is an automatic Expert Advisor based on RSI and moving average.

  • An order is placed when the moving average and RSI have a short-term breakout signal.
  • If a false breakout occurs, new orders are opened when the loss reaches the specified stop loss in pips.
  • Set the stop loss range by yourself and the risk is more controllable
  • The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too.
  • The minimum required deposit is $1000, but it is recommended not to fall below the $2000 mark.


Parameters

  • MoneyManagementType: Fund management model.
  • Risk: Percentage of funding risk.
  • Lots: Size of lots. Useful when MoneyManagementType=Fixed, first order only. The volume of subsequent orders will still be increased according to LotFactor.
  • MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts).
  • LotFactor: multiplier for additional orders.
  • TakeProfit: take profit in points, must be greater than 0.
  • StopLoss: stop loss in points for additional orders.
  • MaxOrder: the maximum number of orders.
  • StopPercentage: the minimum equity percentage for stop loss.


Settings

  • When MoneyManagementType is set to automatic, the order lot size will be automatically set according to the account funds.
  • When the MoneyManagementType is set to Fixedlot, orders will be fixed according to Lots.
  • The default values are recommended for rest of parameters. To reduce the risk, set the value of the Risk parameter to 0.5.
  • Platform assumes EURUSD spreads less than or equal to 2 pips.


Recommended currency pairs and timeframes

  • H1: EURUSD
  • Leverage >= 100:1
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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