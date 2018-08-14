NC Crazy Line EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 14 August 2018
- Activations: 10
NC Crazy Line EA is an automatic Expert Advisor based on RSI and moving average.
- An order is placed when the moving average and RSI have a short-term breakout signal.
- If a false breakout occurs, new orders are opened when the loss reaches the specified stop loss in pips.
- Set the stop loss range by yourself and the risk is more controllable
- The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too.
- The minimum required deposit is $1000, but it is recommended not to fall below the $2000 mark.
Parameters
- MoneyManagementType: Fund management model.
- Risk: Percentage of funding risk.
- Lots: Size of lots. Useful when MoneyManagementType=Fixed, first order only. The volume of subsequent orders will still be increased according to LotFactor.
- MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts).
- LotFactor: multiplier for additional orders.
- TakeProfit: take profit in points, must be greater than 0.
- StopLoss: stop loss in points for additional orders.
- MaxOrder: the maximum number of orders.
- StopPercentage: the minimum equity percentage for stop loss.
Settings
- When MoneyManagementType is set to automatic, the order lot size will be automatically set according to the account funds.
- When the MoneyManagementType is set to Fixedlot, orders will be fixed according to Lots.
- The default values are recommended for rest of parameters. To reduce the risk, set the value of the Risk parameter to 0.5.
- Platform assumes EURUSD spreads less than or equal to 2 pips.
Recommended currency pairs and timeframes
- H1: EURUSD
- Leverage >= 100:1