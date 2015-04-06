NC Strength EA

NC Strength EA is a trending single EA system that supports single currency or multi currency operations.

  • The EA's algorithm tries to determine a trend reversal in the short term and send orders.
  • The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too.


Parameters

  • MoneyManagementType: Fund management model.
  • Risk: Percentage of funding risk.
  • Lots: Order Lots.
  • MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts).
  • RiakLevel: The risk level is divided into Low, Standard and High modes. The higher the level, the greater the risk, and the higher the profit that may be obtained.
  • StopPercentage: Maximum loss control.


Settings

  • When MoneyManagementType is set to automatic, the order lot size will be automatically set according to the account funds.
  • When the MoneyManagementType is set to Fixedlot, orders will be fixed according to Lots.
  • The retracement that may occur when RiskLevel is set to Lowlevel is the lowest, but the potential profit will be relatively low.
  • The highest possible retracement when RiskLevel is set to HighLevel, but the potential profit will be relatively high.


Recommended pairs and timeframes

  • H1: AUDCAD,CADCHF,AUDJPY,GBPUSD,EURGBP,CADJPY,GBPAUD,AUDNZD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY
  • Leverage >=50:1
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ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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