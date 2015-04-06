NC Strength EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
NC Strength EA is a trending single EA system that supports single currency or multi currency operations.
- The EA's algorithm tries to determine a trend reversal in the short term and send orders.
- The risk level can be flexibly set. Of course, risk and profit are often proportional too.
Parameters
- MoneyManagementType: Fund management model.
- Risk: Percentage of funding risk.
- Lots: Order Lots.
- MagicNumber: Chart unique identifier (please set different values for multiple charts).
- RiakLevel: The risk level is divided into Low, Standard and High modes. The higher the level, the greater the risk, and the higher the profit that may be obtained.
- StopPercentage: Maximum loss control.
Settings
- When MoneyManagementType is set to automatic, the order lot size will be automatically set according to the account funds.
- When the MoneyManagementType is set to Fixedlot, orders will be fixed according to Lots.
- The retracement that may occur when RiskLevel is set to Lowlevel is the lowest, but the potential profit will be relatively low.
- The highest possible retracement when RiskLevel is set to HighLevel, but the potential profit will be relatively high.
Recommended pairs and timeframes
- H1: AUDCAD,CADCHF,AUDJPY,GBPUSD,EURGBP,CADJPY,GBPAUD,AUDNZD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY
- Leverage >=50:1