TSO Moving Average Slope Combination MT5

The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals

SCANNER is included. Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster.

Features

  • Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance.
  • Supports Multiple Moving Average Methods.
  • Add second MA (of different period/type) to confirm signals.
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Can be used as part of an EA. (see For EA Developers)


Supported Moving Average Methods

  1. Simple Moving Average (SMA)
  2. Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
  3. Smoothed Moving Average (SMA)
  4. Linear Weighted Moving Average (SMMA)
  5. Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA)
  6. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA)
  7. Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA)
  8. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
  9. Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA)


Slope Calculation

  • The slope is calculated by subtracting the price of the moving average n periods ago from the current price of the moving average.
  • The slope is then classified (upwards, downwards, horizontal) and color-coded (green, red, blue) based on the average true range (ATR) n-periods back.
    1. If the current price of the moving average is higher than the price of the moving average n-periods back by more than the ATR n-periods back, the slope is considered positive (green).
      • If |MAPrice(current) > Price(n-periods)| and |Price(current)-Price(n-periods)| > |ATR(n-periods)|, then Slope > 0
    2. If the current price of the moving average is lower than the price of the moving average n-periods back by more than the ATR n-periods back, the slope is considered positive (green).
      • If |Price(current) < Price(n-periods)| and |Price(current)-Price(n-periods)| > |ATR(n-periods)|, then Slope < 0
    3. If the current price of the moving average is higher or lower than the price of the moving average n-periods back but their distance is less than the ATR n-periods back, the slope is considered horizontal (blue).
      • If |Price(current) - Price(n-periods)| < |ATR(n-periods)|, then Slope = 0


Inputs

  • Fast / Slow Moving Average Method: The method used to calculate the MA. Select 'Disable' in one of the two inputs to turn it off and use a single MA.
  • Period: The period of the MA.
  • Shift: The number of periods to shift the MA.
  • Applied Price: The candlestick price level to be used for MA calculations.
  • Slope: The number (n) of periods to look back for slope calculation.
  • ATR Period: The Average True Range period to be used for slope classification.
  • Fast EMA Period [ONLY FOR ADAPTIVE MA]: The period of the fast EMA in the Adaptive Moving Average calculation. This input is used only if 'Adaptive Moving Average' has been selected as the MA Method. Otherwise, this input is irrelevant.
  • Slow EMA Period [ONLY FOR ADAPTIVE MA]: The period of the slow EMA in the Adaptive Moving Average calculation. This input is used only if 'Adaptive Moving Average' has been selected as the MA Method. Otherwise, this input is irrelevant.
  • CMO Period [ONLY FOR VIDYA]: The period of the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) used in the Variable Index Dynamic Average calculation. This input is used only if 'Variable Index Dynamic Average' has been selected as the MA Method. Otherwise, this input is irrelevant.


For EA Developers

  • Fast MA Color: Buffer = 1
    • Green = 0
    • Red = 1
    • Blue = 2
  • Slow MA Color: Buffer = 3
    • Green = 0
    • Red = 1
    • Blue = 2
  • Vertical Lines' Color: Buffer = 6
    • Green = 0
    • Red = 1
    • Blue = 2
  • Vertical Lines' Length (pips): Buffer = 7
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE   Use Guide Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Vo
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
Numan Naseer
Indicators
contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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TSO Stochastic RSI MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
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TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Moving Average Slope
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
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TSO Variable Index Dynamic Average VIDYA
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) is an original method of calculating the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the dynamically changing period of averaging, developed by Tushar Chande. The length of period in VIDYA depends on market volatility as indicated by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Typical Signals VIDYA generates buy and sell signals when the price crosses over and under the bands: When the price crosses over the upper band of VIDYA, this can be interpreted as a signal to
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TSO Choppy Market Index
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Choppy Market Index (CMI) is an indicator of market volatility. The smaller the value of the indicator, the more unstable the market. It calculates the difference between the closing of the last bar and a bar n periods ago and then divides that value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low of these bars. Features Easily separate trends from the market noise The indicator is non-repainting. Returns CMI values through buffer. (see below) Inputs Period: The number of periods
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TSO Adaptive Moving Average
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
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TSO Stochastic RSI
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA . (s
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TSO Signal Builder
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Experts
TSO Signal Builder is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders. Made
TSO Loss Management Lite
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Allow
TSO Order Recovery
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Total Negative Management
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
1 (1)
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
TSO Total Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A must-have tool for any strategy based on divergence detection. 10 different oscillators can be used to detect divergences and can be combined with Double Top/Bottom patterns to confirm reversal signals. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. 10 different oscillators are available for divergence detection. Divergence & Top/Bottom detection can operate independently or combined. Get
TSO Currency Trend Aggregator
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The TSO Currency Trend Aggregator is an indicator that compares a selected currency's performance in 7 different pairs. Instantly compare how a currency is performing in 7 different pairs. Easily get confirmation of a currency's strength Combine the indicator for both currencies of a pair to get the total view of how strong/weak each currency is. The trend is classified as positive (green), negative (red) or neutral (grey). Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Currencies EUR USD GBP JPY AUD
TSO Top Bottom Divergence
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator ENABL
TSO Fibonacci Chains
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Strength vs Exhaustion
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
A visually-simplified version of the RSI. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Color-coded bars are used to quickly read the RSI value and history. Features Find overbought and oversold situations at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. The indicator can be easily used as part of an EA. (see below) Basic Strategy Look for shorts when the indicator is overbought. Look for
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
TSO Top Bottom Divergence Momentum
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the Momentum oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and Momentum divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top -
TSO Moving Average Slope Combination
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) is calculated by detecting the moving average level n-periods ago and comparing it with the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. This indicator allows to compare the slopes of two moving averages (fast and slow) to cancel out noise and provide better quality entry and exit signals SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Featur
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster. Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see For
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
TSO Thermostat Strategy MT4
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
TSO Thermostat Strategy is an indicator that can adapt to the current market conditions by switching from a trend-following mode to a short-term swing mode, thus providing the best possible entry/exit signals in any situation. It is based on the  Thermostat Trading Strategy  as presented in the book  Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill.   Strategy The Thermostat Strategy uses different entry and exit conditions based on the current situation of the mark
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with RSI divergence detection. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals. Allows to use double top/bottom and RSI divergence signals combined or independently. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. Custom colors can be used. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom: Enable the double top - bottom indicator.
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
TSO Signal Builder MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
TSO Order Recovery MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Order Recovery is an expert advisor that provides a known and tested method of covering losses from open positions through hedging. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders are placed Any account size - a minimum of $1,000 is recommended Works on any currency pair Allows for a lot of customization (a default strategy is included for demo
TSO Loss Management Lite MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management Lite contains all the features of TSO Loss Management except from the Swings mechanism and the other mechanisms based on Swings. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each trade opened so that the loses are covered as fast as possible but also with minimum risk. It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies. Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades. No pending orders ar
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
TSO Total Negative Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
The TSO Total Negative Management EA contains an adaptive negative management system that can prevent losing trades and even account collapse in almost any market condition. Adapts to adverse market conditions and switches to the correct negative management strategy for any situation. TSO Signal Builder , TSO Order Recovery and TSO Loss Management are included and can be used in combination or individually. Apply negative management to any strategy (manual or automated). No pending orders placed
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