FJ Stochastic Alerts

This indicator is intended to solve all kind of lines K and D crosses to generate different alerts when needed, and multicolored K line.





Features

You can define an Stochastic as you could do on MetaTrader native Stochastic indicator, all the parameters are copied to get it.

You can show all the K and D lines crosses

You can select from all the K and D crosses only those that accomplish a minimum angle to filter crosses that aren't made with enough strength

You can generate alerts when Oversold and Overbought areas are reached

When it leaves those areas too

You can define the level areas for Oversold and Overbought

You can define 2 time windows to show the crosses

You can define if you want alerts on main MT4 window, messages to your mobile phone, or by e-mail

K line can be defined with different color if it moves up or down

May be you could find useful to add 2 of my stochastics at the same chart. The first one configured quick to show you the crosses between K and D lines. And a second one slow, configured only to show you whet it enters to overbought or oversold areas.





Indicator Parameters